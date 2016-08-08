Duncans Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-26.18
-35.56
-6.38
Depreciation
-4.48
-2.97
-13.35
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.39
86.31
Other operating items
Operating
-64.05
47.76
Capital expenditure
4.07
-339.21
Free cash flow
-59.98
-291.44
Equity raised
-377.79
-2,097.89
Investing
0
-51.18
Financing
30.63
109.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-407.15
-2,330.73
