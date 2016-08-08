Duncans Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
60.76
55.51
53.22
53.22
Preference Capital
3.8
3.8
175.48
175.49
Reserves
-59.58
-28.71
-205.87
-1,211.13
Net Worth
4.98
30.6
22.83
-982.42
Minority Interest
Debt
70.43
72.27
102.76
1,023.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.41
102.87
125.59
41.25
Fixed Assets
212.29
214.25
212.98
338.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.99
40.99
40.99
92.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-185.19
-161.23
-129.92
-390.21
Inventories
56.5
59.74
16.34
73.61
Inventory Days
83.19
34.29
153.01
Sundry Debtors
9.97
4.02
5.24
2.47
Debtor Days
5.59
10.99
5.13
Other Current Assets
48.73
48.38
125.62
75.25
Sundry Creditors
-46.71
-47.82
-29.61
-24.67
Creditor Days
66.59
62.14
51.28
Other Current Liabilities
-253.68
-225.55
-247.51
-516.87
Cash
7.32
8.85
1.54
0.87
Total Assets
75.41
102.86
125.59
41.26
