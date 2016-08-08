iifl-logo
Duncans Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

11.2
(-4.68%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

60.76

55.51

53.22

53.22

Preference Capital

3.8

3.8

175.48

175.49

Reserves

-59.58

-28.71

-205.87

-1,211.13

Net Worth

4.98

30.6

22.83

-982.42

Minority Interest

Debt

70.43

72.27

102.76

1,023.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

75.41

102.87

125.59

41.25

Fixed Assets

212.29

214.25

212.98

338.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

40.99

40.99

40.99

92.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-185.19

-161.23

-129.92

-390.21

Inventories

56.5

59.74

16.34

73.61

Inventory Days

83.19

34.29

153.01

Sundry Debtors

9.97

4.02

5.24

2.47

Debtor Days

5.59

10.99

5.13

Other Current Assets

48.73

48.38

125.62

75.25

Sundry Creditors

-46.71

-47.82

-29.61

-24.67

Creditor Days

66.59

62.14

51.28

Other Current Liabilities

-253.68

-225.55

-247.51

-516.87

Cash

7.32

8.85

1.54

0.87

Total Assets

75.41

102.86

125.59

41.26

