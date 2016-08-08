Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
262.1
173.89
175.58
yoy growth (%)
50.72
-0.96
Raw materials
43.62
-4.2
-2.54
As % of sales
16.64
2.41
1.44
Employee costs
-185.76
-119.26
-91.38
As % of sales
70.87
68.58
52.04
Other costs
-124.79
-65.78
-64.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.61
37.83
36.58
Operating profit
-4.82
-15.35
17.41
OPM
-1.84
-8.82
9.91
Depreciation
-4.48
-2.97
-13.35
Interest expense
-25.74
-17.85
-14.27
Other income
8.87
0.61
3.82
Profit before tax
-26.18
-35.56
-6.38
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
707.81
0
Adj. profit
-26.18
672.24
-6.38
Exceptional items
0
8.64
-31.06
Net profit
-26.18
680.89
-37.44
yoy growth (%)
-103.84
-1,918.37
NPM
-9.98
391.54
-21.32
