iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Duncans Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.2
(-4.68%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Duncans Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

262.1

173.89

175.58

yoy growth (%)

50.72

-0.96

Raw materials

43.62

-4.2

-2.54

As % of sales

16.64

2.41

1.44

Employee costs

-185.76

-119.26

-91.38

As % of sales

70.87

68.58

52.04

Other costs

-124.79

-65.78

-64.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.61

37.83

36.58

Operating profit

-4.82

-15.35

17.41

OPM

-1.84

-8.82

9.91

Depreciation

-4.48

-2.97

-13.35

Interest expense

-25.74

-17.85

-14.27

Other income

8.87

0.61

3.82

Profit before tax

-26.18

-35.56

-6.38

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

707.81

0

Adj. profit

-26.18

672.24

-6.38

Exceptional items

0

8.64

-31.06

Net profit

-26.18

680.89

-37.44

yoy growth (%)

-103.84

-1,918.37

NPM

-9.98

391.54

-21.32

Duncans Industri : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Duncans Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.