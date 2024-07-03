iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mcleod Russel India Ltd Share Price

44.5
(-1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.23
  • Day's High45.65
  • 52 Wk High51.83
  • Prev. Close45.23
  • Day's Low44.2
  • 52 Wk Low 21.55
  • Turnover (lac)81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-5.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)464.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mcleod Russel India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

45.23

Prev. Close

45.23

Turnover(Lac.)

81

Day's High

45.65

Day's Low

44.2

52 Week's High

51.83

52 Week's Low

21.55

Book Value

-5.47

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

464.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mcleod Russel India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mcleod Russel India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mcleod Russel India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.24%

Non-Promoter- 3.17%

Institutions: 3.16%

Non-Institutions: 90.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mcleod Russel India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.23

52.23

52.23

52.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.42

356.64

1,431.22

1,566.8

Net Worth

142.65

408.87

1,483.45

1,619.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,111.86

856.4

1,596.33

1,485.39

yoy growth (%)

29.82

-46.35

7.46

-1.41

Raw materials

-95.16

-39.9

-202.27

-196.97

As % of sales

8.55

4.65

12.67

13.26

Employee costs

-531.13

-507.45

-836.52

-765.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-84.19

-145.68

83.23

4.99

Depreciation

-70.74

-62.47

-82.68

-82.52

Tax paid

31.35

40.26

-15.97

25.53

Working capital

-97.42

-1,129.59

197.96

146.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.82

-46.35

7.46

-1.41

Op profit growth

337.93

169.73

-54.28

-63.53

EBIT growth

49.86

-72.95

91.72

31.28

Net profit growth

-530.41

-81.74

120.32

645.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,135.89

1,369.57

1,355.83

1,438.44

1,143.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,135.89

1,369.57

1,355.83

1,438.44

1,143.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.73

17.04

10.09

19.99

78.15

View Annually Results

Mcleod Russel India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aditya Khaitan

Non Executive Director

Amritanshu Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alok Kumar Samant

Independent Director

Sanjay Ginodia

Independent Director

RUPANJANA DE

Independent Director

Indrajit Sengupta

Independent Director

Amar Nath Dhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Summary

The flagship tea company of the B M Khaitan Group, McLeod Russel India Limited (MRIL) was originally incorporated as Eveready Company India Private Limited on May 5, 1998. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company in 2000. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to McLeod Russel India Limited (MRIL) with effect from February 14, 2005. MRIL is is engaged in cultivation and manufacturing of tea. The Company is one of the largest plantation presently consisting of 33 tea estates located in Assam and West Bengal. The tea produced is sold to domestic and international market including United Kingdom and Europe. Its facility also includes two bulk blending unit that can blend both Orthodox and Crushed torn and curled (CTC) tea varieties.Apart from the tea, McLeod Russel has over the past five years been closely working with local towns and villages throughout North East India with the cultivation of Jatropha (Jatropha curcas) under Agricultural project, which is used to make D1 Oil - Bio Diesel. MRIL has the certification for various credentials to its products from Fairtrade Labelling Organisation International (FLO), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), Suppliers Ethical Data Exchange (SEDEX) and Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP). The Bulk Tea Division of Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) with all its assets (including 28 Tea Estates), liabilities, rights and obligations has been transferred to and vested in the company with retrospective effect fro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mcleod Russel India Ltd share price today?

The Mcleod Russel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mcleod Russel India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mcleod Russel India Ltd is ₹464.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mcleod Russel India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mcleod Russel India Ltd is 0 and -11.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mcleod Russel India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mcleod Russel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mcleod Russel India Ltd is ₹21.55 and ₹51.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mcleod Russel India Ltd?

Mcleod Russel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.96%, 3 Years at 15.64%, 1 Year at 62.70%, 6 Month at 74.36%, 3 Month at 25.05% and 1 Month at 8.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mcleod Russel India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mcleod Russel India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.25 %
Institutions - 3.17 %
Public - 90.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.