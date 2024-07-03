Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹45.23
Prev. Close₹45.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹81
Day's High₹45.65
Day's Low₹44.2
52 Week's High₹51.83
52 Week's Low₹21.55
Book Value₹-5.47
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)464.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.23
52.23
52.23
52.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.42
356.64
1,431.22
1,566.8
Net Worth
142.65
408.87
1,483.45
1,619.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,111.86
856.4
1,596.33
1,485.39
yoy growth (%)
29.82
-46.35
7.46
-1.41
Raw materials
-95.16
-39.9
-202.27
-196.97
As % of sales
8.55
4.65
12.67
13.26
Employee costs
-531.13
-507.45
-836.52
-765.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-84.19
-145.68
83.23
4.99
Depreciation
-70.74
-62.47
-82.68
-82.52
Tax paid
31.35
40.26
-15.97
25.53
Working capital
-97.42
-1,129.59
197.96
146.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.82
-46.35
7.46
-1.41
Op profit growth
337.93
169.73
-54.28
-63.53
EBIT growth
49.86
-72.95
91.72
31.28
Net profit growth
-530.41
-81.74
120.32
645.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,135.89
1,369.57
1,355.83
1,438.44
1,143.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,135.89
1,369.57
1,355.83
1,438.44
1,143.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.73
17.04
10.09
19.99
78.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aditya Khaitan
Non Executive Director
Amritanshu Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alok Kumar Samant
Independent Director
Sanjay Ginodia
Independent Director
RUPANJANA DE
Independent Director
Indrajit Sengupta
Independent Director
Amar Nath Dhar
Summary
The flagship tea company of the B M Khaitan Group, McLeod Russel India Limited (MRIL) was originally incorporated as Eveready Company India Private Limited on May 5, 1998. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company in 2000. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to McLeod Russel India Limited (MRIL) with effect from February 14, 2005. MRIL is is engaged in cultivation and manufacturing of tea. The Company is one of the largest plantation presently consisting of 33 tea estates located in Assam and West Bengal. The tea produced is sold to domestic and international market including United Kingdom and Europe. Its facility also includes two bulk blending unit that can blend both Orthodox and Crushed torn and curled (CTC) tea varieties.Apart from the tea, McLeod Russel has over the past five years been closely working with local towns and villages throughout North East India with the cultivation of Jatropha (Jatropha curcas) under Agricultural project, which is used to make D1 Oil - Bio Diesel. MRIL has the certification for various credentials to its products from Fairtrade Labelling Organisation International (FLO), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), Suppliers Ethical Data Exchange (SEDEX) and Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP). The Bulk Tea Division of Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) with all its assets (including 28 Tea Estates), liabilities, rights and obligations has been transferred to and vested in the company with retrospective effect fro
The Mcleod Russel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mcleod Russel India Ltd is ₹464.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mcleod Russel India Ltd is 0 and -11.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mcleod Russel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mcleod Russel India Ltd is ₹21.55 and ₹51.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mcleod Russel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.96%, 3 Years at 15.64%, 1 Year at 62.70%, 6 Month at 74.36%, 3 Month at 25.05% and 1 Month at 8.36%.
