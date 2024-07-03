Summary

The flagship tea company of the B M Khaitan Group, McLeod Russel India Limited (MRIL) was originally incorporated as Eveready Company India Private Limited on May 5, 1998. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company in 2000. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to McLeod Russel India Limited (MRIL) with effect from February 14, 2005. MRIL is is engaged in cultivation and manufacturing of tea. The Company is one of the largest plantation presently consisting of 33 tea estates located in Assam and West Bengal. The tea produced is sold to domestic and international market including United Kingdom and Europe. Its facility also includes two bulk blending unit that can blend both Orthodox and Crushed torn and curled (CTC) tea varieties.Apart from the tea, McLeod Russel has over the past five years been closely working with local towns and villages throughout North East India with the cultivation of Jatropha (Jatropha curcas) under Agricultural project, which is used to make D1 Oil - Bio Diesel. MRIL has the certification for various credentials to its products from Fairtrade Labelling Organisation International (FLO), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), Suppliers Ethical Data Exchange (SEDEX) and Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP). The Bulk Tea Division of Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) with all its assets (including 28 Tea Estates), liabilities, rights and obligations has been transferred to and vested in the company with retrospective effect fro

