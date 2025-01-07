Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,111.86
856.4
1,596.33
1,485.39
yoy growth (%)
29.82
-46.35
7.46
-1.41
Raw materials
-95.16
-39.9
-202.27
-196.97
As % of sales
8.55
4.65
12.67
13.26
Employee costs
-531.13
-507.45
-836.52
-765.78
As % of sales
47.76
59.25
52.4
51.55
Other costs
-320.29
-271.3
-543.54
-492.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.8
31.67
34.04
33.12
Operating profit
165.26
37.73
13.99
30.6
OPM
14.86
4.4
0.87
2.06
Depreciation
-70.74
-62.47
-82.68
-82.52
Interest expense
-187.19
-214.41
-170.92
-127.56
Other income
8.48
93.46
322.85
184.48
Profit before tax
-84.19
-145.68
83.23
4.99
Taxes
31.35
40.26
-15.97
25.53
Tax rate
-37.24
-27.63
-19.19
511.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-52.83
-105.41
67.26
30.52
Exceptional items
0
117.69
0
0
Net profit
-52.83
12.27
67.26
30.52
yoy growth (%)
-530.41
-81.74
120.32
645.41
NPM
-4.75
1.43
4.21
2.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.