Mcleod Russel India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44
(2.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:23 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mcleod Russel India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,111.86

856.4

1,596.33

1,485.39

yoy growth (%)

29.82

-46.35

7.46

-1.41

Raw materials

-95.16

-39.9

-202.27

-196.97

As % of sales

8.55

4.65

12.67

13.26

Employee costs

-531.13

-507.45

-836.52

-765.78

As % of sales

47.76

59.25

52.4

51.55

Other costs

-320.29

-271.3

-543.54

-492.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.8

31.67

34.04

33.12

Operating profit

165.26

37.73

13.99

30.6

OPM

14.86

4.4

0.87

2.06

Depreciation

-70.74

-62.47

-82.68

-82.52

Interest expense

-187.19

-214.41

-170.92

-127.56

Other income

8.48

93.46

322.85

184.48

Profit before tax

-84.19

-145.68

83.23

4.99

Taxes

31.35

40.26

-15.97

25.53

Tax rate

-37.24

-27.63

-19.19

511.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-52.83

-105.41

67.26

30.52

Exceptional items

0

117.69

0

0

Net profit

-52.83

12.27

67.26

30.52

yoy growth (%)

-530.41

-81.74

120.32

645.41

NPM

-4.75

1.43

4.21

2.05

