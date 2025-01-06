iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mcleod Russel India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.96
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Mcleod Russel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-84.19

-145.68

83.23

4.99

Depreciation

-70.74

-62.47

-82.68

-82.52

Tax paid

31.35

40.26

-15.97

25.53

Working capital

-97.42

-1,129.59

197.96

146.06

Other operating items

Operating

-221

-1,297.48

182.53

94.06

Capital expenditure

28.12

-549.51

50.39

80.48

Free cash flow

-192.88

-1,846.99

232.93

174.54

Equity raised

3,209.06

3,330.9

3,383.07

3,346.42

Investing

42.22

-154.99

23.85

-5.05

Financing

746.98

1,444.81

373.96

141.15

Dividends paid

0

0

5.47

2.73

Net in cash

3,805.38

2,773.73

4,019.29

3,659.81

Mcleod Russel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.