Mcleod Russel India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-84.19
-145.68
83.23
4.99
Depreciation
-70.74
-62.47
-82.68
-82.52
Tax paid
31.35
40.26
-15.97
25.53
Working capital
-97.42
-1,129.59
197.96
146.06
Other operating items
Operating
-221
-1,297.48
182.53
94.06
Capital expenditure
28.12
-549.51
50.39
80.48
Free cash flow
-192.88
-1,846.99
232.93
174.54
Equity raised
3,209.06
3,330.9
3,383.07
3,346.42
Investing
42.22
-154.99
23.85
-5.05
Financing
746.98
1,444.81
373.96
141.15
Dividends paid
0
0
5.47
2.73
Net in cash
3,805.38
2,773.73
4,019.29
3,659.81
