iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mcleod Russel India Ltd Quarterly Results

45.1
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

452.62

196.76

194.95

348.62

365.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

452.62

196.76

194.95

348.62

365.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.86

20.98

5.75

5.3

2.06

Total Income

453.48

217.74

200.7

353.92

367.94

Total Expenditure

294.74

184.81

381.19

388.89

242.92

PBIDT

158.74

32.93

-180.49

-34.97

125.02

Interest

48.7

47.94

53.7

47.14

47.95

PBDT

110.04

-15.01

-234.19

-82.11

77.07

Depreciation

15.24

15.06

15.54

16.19

17.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.87

0.04

-9.21

-3.89

14.9

Deferred Tax

4.39

-9.47

-22.1

-12.74

-16.55

Reported Profit After Tax

84.54

-20.64

-218.42

-81.67

61.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

84.54

-20.64

-218.42

-81.67

61.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

19.18

0.08

5

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

84.54

-39.82

-218.5

-86.67

61.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.1

-1.98

-20.91

-7.82

5.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.23

52.23

52.23

52.23

52.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.07

16.73

-92.58

-10.03

34.16

PBDTM(%)

24.31

-7.62

-120.12

-23.55

21.06

PATM(%)

18.67

-10.48

-112.03

-23.42

16.71

Mcleod Russel: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.