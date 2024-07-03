Mcleod Russel India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
452.62
196.76
194.95
348.62
365.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
452.62
196.76
194.95
348.62
365.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.86
20.98
5.75
5.3
2.06
Total Income
453.48
217.74
200.7
353.92
367.94
Total Expenditure
294.74
184.81
381.19
388.89
242.92
PBIDT
158.74
32.93
-180.49
-34.97
125.02
Interest
48.7
47.94
53.7
47.14
47.95
PBDT
110.04
-15.01
-234.19
-82.11
77.07
Depreciation
15.24
15.06
15.54
16.19
17.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.87
0.04
-9.21
-3.89
14.9
Deferred Tax
4.39
-9.47
-22.1
-12.74
-16.55
Reported Profit After Tax
84.54
-20.64
-218.42
-81.67
61.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
84.54
-20.64
-218.42
-81.67
61.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
19.18
0.08
5
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
84.54
-39.82
-218.5
-86.67
61.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.1
-1.98
-20.91
-7.82
5.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.23
52.23
52.23
52.23
52.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.07
16.73
-92.58
-10.03
34.16
PBDTM(%)
24.31
-7.62
-120.12
-23.55
21.06
PATM(%)
18.67
-10.48
-112.03
-23.42
16.71
