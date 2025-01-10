Mcleod Russel India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.23
52.23
52.23
52.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.42
356.64
1,431.22
1,566.8
Net Worth
142.65
408.87
1,483.45
1,619.03
Minority Interest
Debt
1,746.54
1,788.73
1,882.51
2,046.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
201.8
203.69
220.01
218.72
Total Liabilities
2,090.99
2,401.29
3,585.97
3,883.83
Fixed Assets
958.94
997.96
1,008.95
1,020.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
222.07
211.81
221.57
212.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
210.57
168.49
132.74
149.18
Networking Capital
695.98
1,010.9
2,202.8
2,410.33
Inventories
47.39
75.24
90.02
82.73
Inventory Days
27.15
Sundry Debtors
35.68
27.76
33.48
16.23
Debtor Days
5.32
Other Current Assets
1,961.99
1,999.85
2,955.06
3,006.72
Sundry Creditors
-79.44
-85.55
-96.46
-83.77
Creditor Days
27.49
Other Current Liabilities
-1,269.64
-1,006.4
-779.3
-611.58
Cash
3.43
12.13
19.9
91.11
Total Assets
2,090.99
2,401.29
3,585.96
3,883.83
