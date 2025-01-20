iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mcleod Russel India Ltd Key Ratios

39.2
(0.95%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:44:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mcleod Russel India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.87

-44.4

9.86

-2.88

Op profit growth

395.12

-72.3

29.16

-34.75

EBIT growth

-1,920.71

-101.58

126.81

20.44

Net profit growth

-64.55

-171.08

255

109.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.56

3.44

6.92

5.88

EBIT margin

8.67

-0.59

21.01

10.17

Net profit margin

-3.64

-12.93

10.11

3.13

RoCE

2.84

-0.17

12.65

6

RoNW

-0.71

-1.83

2.51

0.74

RoA

-0.29

-0.91

1.52

0.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.02

-14.15

23.72

7.82

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0.25

Cash EPS

-13.66

-21.61

11.44

-5.45

Book value per share

174.54

177.53

234.59

237.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.8

-0.14

6.02

21.22

P/CEPS

-1.39

-0.09

12.49

-30.41

P/B

0.1

0.01

0.6

0.69

EV/EBIDTA

10.97

32.53

4.82

9.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

2.22

4.67

Tax payout

-34.28

-17.71

-12.87

18.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.42

25.63

20.85

23.04

Inventory days

50.61

68.34

41.8

47.53

Creditor days

-29.51

-35.86

-23.29

-26.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.61

0.03

-2.39

-1.4

Net debt / equity

1.18

1.23

0.46

0.45

Net debt / op. profit

11.07

58.12

7.1

8.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.75

-12.78

-16.56

-16.86

Employee costs

-41.49

-49.83

-44.11

-44.88

Other costs

-30.17

-33.93

-32.39

-32.35

Mcleod Russel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mcleod Russel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.