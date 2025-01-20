Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.87
-44.4
9.86
-2.88
Op profit growth
395.12
-72.3
29.16
-34.75
EBIT growth
-1,920.71
-101.58
126.81
20.44
Net profit growth
-64.55
-171.08
255
109.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.56
3.44
6.92
5.88
EBIT margin
8.67
-0.59
21.01
10.17
Net profit margin
-3.64
-12.93
10.11
3.13
RoCE
2.84
-0.17
12.65
6
RoNW
-0.71
-1.83
2.51
0.74
RoA
-0.29
-0.91
1.52
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.02
-14.15
23.72
7.82
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0.25
Cash EPS
-13.66
-21.61
11.44
-5.45
Book value per share
174.54
177.53
234.59
237.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.8
-0.14
6.02
21.22
P/CEPS
-1.39
-0.09
12.49
-30.41
P/B
0.1
0.01
0.6
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
10.97
32.53
4.82
9.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.22
4.67
Tax payout
-34.28
-17.71
-12.87
18.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.42
25.63
20.85
23.04
Inventory days
50.61
68.34
41.8
47.53
Creditor days
-29.51
-35.86
-23.29
-26.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.61
0.03
-2.39
-1.4
Net debt / equity
1.18
1.23
0.46
0.45
Net debt / op. profit
11.07
58.12
7.1
8.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.75
-12.78
-16.56
-16.86
Employee costs
-41.49
-49.83
-44.11
-44.88
Other costs
-30.17
-33.93
-32.39
-32.35
