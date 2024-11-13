Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MCLEOD RUSSEL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MCLEOD RUSSEL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

MCLEOD RUSSEL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today for consideration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Compliance under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024