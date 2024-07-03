Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹89.89
Prev. Close₹89.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹192.44
Day's High₹90.78
Day's Low₹83.76
52 Week's High₹124.75
52 Week's Low₹70
Book Value₹54.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)533.84
P/E6.67
EPS13.36
Divi. Yield1.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.34
6.47
6.75
6.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
281.15
223.33
221.44
162.45
Net Worth
287.49
229.8
228.19
169.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
166.22
91.3
48.45
47.17
yoy growth (%)
82.05
88.44
2.71
-37.57
Raw materials
-95.43
-42.27
-29.19
-23.5
As % of sales
57.41
46.3
60.25
49.83
Employee costs
-13.57
-10.71
-7.95
-7.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.51
5.22
-2.07
2.69
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.77
-2.49
-2.91
Tax paid
-5.3
3.21
-1.58
-1.36
Working capital
-18.93
-6.88
10.33
-12.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
82.05
88.44
2.71
-37.57
Op profit growth
120.24
-2,635.02
-107.34
53.87
EBIT growth
70.48
231.96
-47.47
142.48
Net profit growth
80.2
-330.85
-375.28
-203.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
133.93
215.02
205.18
169.27
98.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.93
215.02
205.18
169.27
98.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
66.63
13.97
13.53
8.97
8.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mahadeo Prasad Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Sunit Mehra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipti Sharma
Director
Udit Sethia
Executive Director
P. S. Deshpande
Independent Director
Jayanthi Talluri
Director
Surbhit Dabriwala
Chairman & Managing Director
YOGESH KAJARIA
Reports by International Conveyors Ltd
Summary
International Conveyors Limited was incorporated in 1973 by Kolkata (INDIA) based entrepreneur Mr. R.K. Dabriwala. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Conveyor Belt solutions for the mining sector and across all the industries. It manufactures solid-woven, fabric-reinforced, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-impregnated and PVC-coated fire retardant anti-static conveyor belting. The Company operate into 3 segments: conveyor belting, wind energy and unallocated/corporate. The conveyor belting segment manufactures and sells PVC conveyor belting. The wind energy segment generates, supplies and sells wind power (electricity). The unallocated/ corporate segment includes corporate, administrative and financing activity. The Company started commercial production at Aurangabad Plant in 1979. ICL is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, accredited by Bureau Veritas. It enjoys around 45% share of the Indian underground PVC mine conveyor belt market. Purchases in India are made through global and domestic tenders and ICL has demonstrated time and again its global competitiveness. Besides manufacturing for Indian market, ICL also manufactures and exports large volume of PVC Belts to USA, Canada, South Africa and Australia as per the fire resistant anti static standards for fire hazardous application of the respective countries.The Company made M/s International Belting Limited (IBL) its Wholly Owned Subsidiary by way of acquiring entire paid up equity shares of IBL d
Read More
The International Conveyors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Conveyors Ltd is ₹533.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of International Conveyors Ltd is 6.67 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Conveyors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Conveyors Ltd is ₹70 and ₹124.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
International Conveyors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.02%, 3 Years at 6.04%, 1 Year at -2.26%, 6 Month at 7.11%, 3 Month at -7.24% and 1 Month at 3.18%.
