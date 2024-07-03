iifl-logo-icon 1
International Conveyors Ltd Share Price

84.23
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.89
  • Day's High90.78
  • 52 Wk High124.75
  • Prev. Close89.19
  • Day's Low83.76
  • 52 Wk Low 70
  • Turnover (lac)192.44
  • P/E6.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value54.72
  • EPS13.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)533.84
  • Div. Yield1.23
International Conveyors Ltd KEY RATIOS

International Conveyors Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.1

arrow

International Conveyors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

International Conveyors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.44%

Foreign: 10.43%

Indian: 58.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 31.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

International Conveyors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.34

6.47

6.75

6.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

281.15

223.33

221.44

162.45

Net Worth

287.49

229.8

228.19

169.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

166.22

91.3

48.45

47.17

yoy growth (%)

82.05

88.44

2.71

-37.57

Raw materials

-95.43

-42.27

-29.19

-23.5

As % of sales

57.41

46.3

60.25

49.83

Employee costs

-13.57

-10.71

-7.95

-7.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.51

5.22

-2.07

2.69

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.77

-2.49

-2.91

Tax paid

-5.3

3.21

-1.58

-1.36

Working capital

-18.93

-6.88

10.33

-12.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

82.05

88.44

2.71

-37.57

Op profit growth

120.24

-2,635.02

-107.34

53.87

EBIT growth

70.48

231.96

-47.47

142.48

Net profit growth

80.2

-330.85

-375.28

-203.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

133.93

215.02

205.18

169.27

98.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

133.93

215.02

205.18

169.27

98.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

66.63

13.97

13.53

8.97

8.16

International Conveyors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT International Conveyors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mahadeo Prasad Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Sunit Mehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipti Sharma

Director

Udit Sethia

Executive Director

P. S. Deshpande

Independent Director

Jayanthi Talluri

Director

Surbhit Dabriwala

Chairman & Managing Director

YOGESH KAJARIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by International Conveyors Ltd

Summary

International Conveyors Limited was incorporated in 1973 by Kolkata (INDIA) based entrepreneur Mr. R.K. Dabriwala. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Conveyor Belt solutions for the mining sector and across all the industries. It manufactures solid-woven, fabric-reinforced, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-impregnated and PVC-coated fire retardant anti-static conveyor belting. The Company operate into 3 segments: conveyor belting, wind energy and unallocated/corporate. The conveyor belting segment manufactures and sells PVC conveyor belting. The wind energy segment generates, supplies and sells wind power (electricity). The unallocated/ corporate segment includes corporate, administrative and financing activity. The Company started commercial production at Aurangabad Plant in 1979. ICL is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, accredited by Bureau Veritas. It enjoys around 45% share of the Indian underground PVC mine conveyor belt market. Purchases in India are made through global and domestic tenders and ICL has demonstrated time and again its global competitiveness. Besides manufacturing for Indian market, ICL also manufactures and exports large volume of PVC Belts to USA, Canada, South Africa and Australia as per the fire resistant anti static standards for fire hazardous application of the respective countries.The Company made M/s International Belting Limited (IBL) its Wholly Owned Subsidiary by way of acquiring entire paid up equity shares of IBL d
Company FAQs

What is the International Conveyors Ltd share price today?

The International Conveyors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of International Conveyors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Conveyors Ltd is ₹533.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of International Conveyors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of International Conveyors Ltd is 6.67 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of International Conveyors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Conveyors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Conveyors Ltd is ₹70 and ₹124.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of International Conveyors Ltd?

International Conveyors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.02%, 3 Years at 6.04%, 1 Year at -2.26%, 6 Month at 7.11%, 3 Month at -7.24% and 1 Month at 3.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of International Conveyors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of International Conveyors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.60 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 31.38 %

