To The Members of International Conveyors Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of International Conveyors Limited (the Company^, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of Investments and other related balances. Our Procedure: Investments include investments made by the Company in various quoted and unquoted equity shares and preference shares. We have verified these investments with reference to the provisions of Ind AS as also internal policies and procedure of the Company as follows: These investments constitute 61% of the Companys total assets. a. Carried out evaluation of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and performed substantive audit procedures. The valuation of each category of the aforesaid securities is to be done as per the provisions of Ind AS which involves collection of data/information from various sources such as Demat statement, financial statements of unlisted companies etc. Considering the complexities and extent of judgement involved in the valuation, this has been determined as Key Audit Matter. b. Assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for determining fair value of these investments. Refer Note 6 to the standalone financial statements. c. Verified compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per Ind AS and the Act. This test was conducted for the entire population.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report and Shareholders Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(viii)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

vi. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(ii) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(viii)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

vii. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No. 38.1 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. As stated in Note No. 18(h) to the standalone financial statements

(i) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

f. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and as per information and explanation provided to us, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility does not capture information about nature of changes made to the data/transaction recorded in the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account by the plant.

Further, as per information and explanation provided to us, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Statement referred to in paragraph Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of International Conveyors Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of records provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. The coverage and procedure of verification of stock, in our opinion, is appropriate in relation to the size of the Company. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to book records.

b) As disclosed in note 23 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of inventories of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and granted unsecured loans to Companies and other parties, during the year.

a) The Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, guarantee or security to any parties. During the year, the Company has provided loans to companies and other parties.

(A) The Company has no joint venture and associate. Further, the Company has not provided any loans to subsidiaries. Therefore, reporting under clause (iii) (a)(A) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to companies other than subsidiaries as below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. In lakh) Aggregate amount of loan granted during the year 9,873.00 Balance outstanding as on date 10,797.33

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation except in respect of 1 company having an aggregate outstanding balance of Rs.130.81 lakh where the repayments of principal and receipts of interest are not regular and which has been fully provided for in earlier year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given except as stated in para (iii)(c) here in above for which reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, there is no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, reporting under clause (iii) (f) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted and investments made. Further, there are no guarantee given and security provided in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. The directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, reporting under clauses (v) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government, the maintenance of Cost records has been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We, however, as not required, have not made a detailed examination of such records.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the Company as provided to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and other statutory dues, to the extent applicable, with appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 5.78 Lakh that have not been deposited on account of matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Period to which pertain Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax* 2013-14 5.78 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)- 17 Total 5.78

*Excluding Rs. 67.01 lakh paid under protest

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans raised during the year were applied for the purposes for which they were raised by the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company has no associate or joint venture.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence, reporting on clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.

(x) a) As per records examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting on clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per records examined by us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses (xvi) (a), (b) and (c ) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable for the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of ongoing project, the unspent amount were utilized by implementing agency for ongoing project within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of International Conveyors Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.