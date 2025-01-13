International Conveyors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.34
6.47
6.75
6.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
281.15
223.33
221.44
162.45
Net Worth
287.49
229.8
228.19
169.2
Minority Interest
Debt
128.85
68.37
22.72
48.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.1
0.99
4.16
1.68
Total Liabilities
427.44
299.16
255.07
219.76
Fixed Assets
13.93
14.86
16.75
15.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
275.82
180.91
139.22
170.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.68
1.43
1.38
2.41
Networking Capital
133.65
93
97.54
30.53
Inventories
17.29
23.47
28.38
24.01
Inventory Days
52.72
Sundry Debtors
26.45
19.66
24.02
15.81
Debtor Days
34.71
Other Current Assets
115.71
80.9
104.04
17.17
Sundry Creditors
-19.35
-25.08
-39.12
-20.06
Creditor Days
44.04
Other Current Liabilities
-6.45
-5.95
-19.78
-6.4
Cash
2.36
8.94
0.17
0.47
Total Assets
427.44
299.14
255.06
219.77
