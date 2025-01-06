iifl-logo-icon 1
International Conveyors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

84.23
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR International Conveyors Ltd

Intl. Conveyors FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.51

5.22

-2.07

2.69

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.77

-2.49

-2.91

Tax paid

-5.3

3.21

-1.58

-1.36

Working capital

-18.93

-6.88

10.33

-12.43

Other operating items

Operating

-5.44

-0.2

4.18

-14.01

Capital expenditure

3.29

0.22

0.5

-47.54

Free cash flow

-2.15

0.02

4.68

-61.55

Equity raised

276.2

278.79

287.84

198.88

Investing

45.97

-31.85

45.99

57.76

Financing

87.46

95.37

73.49

49.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

407.48

342.33

412

244.62

