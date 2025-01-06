International Conveyors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.51
5.22
-2.07
2.69
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.77
-2.49
-2.91
Tax paid
-5.3
3.21
-1.58
-1.36
Working capital
-18.93
-6.88
10.33
-12.43
Other operating items
Operating
-5.44
-0.2
4.18
-14.01
Capital expenditure
3.29
0.22
0.5
-47.54
Free cash flow
-2.15
0.02
4.68
-61.55
Equity raised
276.2
278.79
287.84
198.88
Investing
45.97
-31.85
45.99
57.76
Financing
87.46
95.37
73.49
49.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
407.48
342.33
412
244.62
