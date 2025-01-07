iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International Conveyors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87.22
(3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR International Conveyors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

166.22

91.3

48.45

47.17

yoy growth (%)

82.05

88.44

2.71

-37.57

Raw materials

-95.43

-42.27

-29.19

-23.5

As % of sales

57.41

46.3

60.25

49.83

Employee costs

-13.57

-10.71

-7.95

-7.43

As % of sales

8.16

11.73

16.4

15.77

Other costs

-37.34

-29.29

-11.66

-11.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.46

32.08

24.06

24.11

Operating profit

19.87

9.02

-0.35

4.85

OPM

11.95

9.88

-0.73

10.28

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.77

-2.49

-2.91

Interest expense

-5.22

-9.87

-6.62

-5.96

Other income

7.6

7.85

7.39

6.72

Profit before tax

20.51

5.22

-2.07

2.69

Taxes

-5.3

3.21

-1.58

-1.36

Tax rate

-25.85

61.48

76.08

-50.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.21

8.44

-3.65

1.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.21

8.44

-3.65

1.32

yoy growth (%)

80.2

-330.85

-375.28

-203.45

NPM

9.15

9.24

-7.54

2.81

Intl. Conveyors : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR International Conveyors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.