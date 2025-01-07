Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
166.22
91.3
48.45
47.17
yoy growth (%)
82.05
88.44
2.71
-37.57
Raw materials
-95.43
-42.27
-29.19
-23.5
As % of sales
57.41
46.3
60.25
49.83
Employee costs
-13.57
-10.71
-7.95
-7.43
As % of sales
8.16
11.73
16.4
15.77
Other costs
-37.34
-29.29
-11.66
-11.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.46
32.08
24.06
24.11
Operating profit
19.87
9.02
-0.35
4.85
OPM
11.95
9.88
-0.73
10.28
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.77
-2.49
-2.91
Interest expense
-5.22
-9.87
-6.62
-5.96
Other income
7.6
7.85
7.39
6.72
Profit before tax
20.51
5.22
-2.07
2.69
Taxes
-5.3
3.21
-1.58
-1.36
Tax rate
-25.85
61.48
76.08
-50.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.21
8.44
-3.65
1.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.21
8.44
-3.65
1.32
yoy growth (%)
80.2
-330.85
-375.28
-203.45
NPM
9.15
9.24
-7.54
2.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.