|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.55
75.43
-6.13
-28.89
Op profit growth
197.48
-361.67
-143.63
-447.05
EBIT growth
107.6
384.2
-75.5
1,705.33
Net profit growth
161.05
-185.63
-325.28
-174.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.76
6.78
-4.55
9.78
EBIT margin
16.03
13.25
4.8
18.4
Net profit margin
9.81
6.45
-13.22
5.5
RoCE
13.99
6.45
1.39
7.44
RoNW
3
1.17
-1.35
0.85
RoA
2.14
0.78
-0.95
0.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.46
0.94
0
0.49
Dividend per share
1
0.2
0.05
0.05
Cash EPS
2.2
0.67
-1.47
0.05
Book value per share
22.81
18.12
22.15
18.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.68
21.54
0
38.77
P/CEPS
19.73
29.79
-16.04
353.5
P/B
1.9
1.11
1.06
1.03
EV/EBIDTA
11.68
13.31
42.62
11.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.38
97.57
46.23
-33.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.5
94.01
97.51
73.83
Inventory days
56.17
75.94
95.11
107.43
Creditor days
-41.86
-51.27
-56.8
-46.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.57
-1.32
-0.4
-1.82
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.5
0.41
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
2.2
9.13
-24.45
6.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.77
-47.13
-61.47
-50.08
Employee costs
-8.52
-11.91
-18.17
-18.06
Other costs
-21.93
-34.15
-24.9
-22.05
