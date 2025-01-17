iifl-logo-icon 1
International Conveyors Ltd Key Ratios

81.09
(-0.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

71.55

75.43

-6.13

-28.89

Op profit growth

197.48

-361.67

-143.63

-447.05

EBIT growth

107.6

384.2

-75.5

1,705.33

Net profit growth

161.05

-185.63

-325.28

-174.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.76

6.78

-4.55

9.78

EBIT margin

16.03

13.25

4.8

18.4

Net profit margin

9.81

6.45

-13.22

5.5

RoCE

13.99

6.45

1.39

7.44

RoNW

3

1.17

-1.35

0.85

RoA

2.14

0.78

-0.95

0.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.46

0.94

0

0.49

Dividend per share

1

0.2

0.05

0.05

Cash EPS

2.2

0.67

-1.47

0.05

Book value per share

22.81

18.12

22.15

18.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.68

21.54

0

38.77

P/CEPS

19.73

29.79

-16.04

353.5

P/B

1.9

1.11

1.06

1.03

EV/EBIDTA

11.68

13.31

42.62

11.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.38

97.57

46.23

-33.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.5

94.01

97.51

73.83

Inventory days

56.17

75.94

95.11

107.43

Creditor days

-41.86

-51.27

-56.8

-46.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.57

-1.32

-0.4

-1.82

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.5

0.41

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

2.2

9.13

-24.45

6.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.77

-47.13

-61.47

-50.08

Employee costs

-8.52

-11.91

-18.17

-18.06

Other costs

-21.93

-34.15

-24.9

-22.05

