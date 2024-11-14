Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. In compliance to Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024, which commenced at 1:30 P.M. and concluded at 3:50 P.M. has approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2024. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report(s) (Standalone and Consolidated) are enclosed herewith. 2. Take note of resignation of Shri P. S. Deshpande (DIN-09470516) as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f November 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Annual Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. Recommendation of final dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.10 per equity share of Re. 1 each Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 In compliance with Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, May 17, 2024, has considered and approved the re-appointment of M/s Lodha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata (FRN-301051E/E300284) as Internal Auditors for the F.Y. 2024-25. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015; a brief profile of M/s Lodha & Co LLP, is given in Annexure A. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on today, May 17, 2024 approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.10 per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024