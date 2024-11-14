iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International Conveyors Ltd Board Meeting

82.23
(2.61%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:14:49 AM

Intl. Conveyors CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. In compliance to Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024, which commenced at 1:30 P.M. and concluded at 3:50 P.M. has approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and halfyear ended September 30, 2024. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report(s) (Standalone and Consolidated) are enclosed herewith. 2. Take note of resignation of Shri P. S. Deshpande (DIN-09470516) as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f November 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Annual Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. Recommendation of final dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.10 per equity share of Re. 1 each Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 In compliance with Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, May 17, 2024, has considered and approved the re-appointment of M/s Lodha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata (FRN-301051E/E300284) as Internal Auditors for the F.Y. 2024-25. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015; a brief profile of M/s Lodha & Co LLP, is given in Annexure A. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on today, May 17, 2024 approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.10 per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. In compliance to Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. February 09, 2024, which commenced at 4:45 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. has considered and approved the : a. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report(s) (Standalone and Consolidated) are enclosed herewith. b. Appointment of M/s Rajesh Kumar Shaw & Co., Company Secretaries, Kolkata (CP No.-12112; Membership No. 32890) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, to conduct the secretarial audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. In compliance with Regulations 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of M/s Rajesh Kumar Shaw & Co., Company Secretaries, Kolkata (CP No. 12112; Membership No. 32890) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, to conduct the secretarial audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. In this regard and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015; a brief profile of M/s Rajesh Kumar Shaw & Co., is given in Annexure-A. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Intl. Conveyors: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR International Conveyors Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.