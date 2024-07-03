Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹38
Prev. Close₹38.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.25
Day's High₹39.39
Day's Low₹36.5
52 Week's High₹47.88
52 Week's Low₹17.6
Book Value₹0.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)149.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.61
40.61
40.61
40.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.64
-36.79
-35.12
-32.17
Net Worth
2.97
3.82
5.49
8.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.66
20.33
15.65
12.51
yoy growth (%)
16.39
29.85
25.09
31.87
Raw materials
-13.52
-11.79
-10.97
-6.06
As % of sales
57.17
58.01
70.08
48.48
Employee costs
-1.59
-1.82
-1.79
-1.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.25
-10.4
-7.1
-6.35
Depreciation
-4.21
-4.38
-4.38
-4.01
Tax paid
2.46
1.87
1.93
1.95
Working capital
-0.09
-1.2
-1.15
2.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.39
29.85
25.09
31.87
Op profit growth
-81.45
974.99
-80.41
-331.72
EBIT growth
-36.7
50.85
-14.67
63.91
Net profit growth
-13.94
64.66
17.45
78.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
71.45
57.74
48.04
23.69
20.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.45
57.74
48.04
23.69
20.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-
Other Income
0.37
0.51
0.77
0.42
0.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arun Gopal Agarwal
Independent Director
Anshu Gupta
Managing Director
Sachin Agarwal
Executive Director
Sanjeet Kumar Gouri Shankar Rath
Independent Director
Pramod Agrawal
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Ashok Jolly
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Agarwal
Independent Director
Harvinder Kumar Arora
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Gangal
Non Executive Director
Shiv Kumar
Reports by Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
Summary
Sampann Utpadan India Limited (Formerly known as S. E. Power Limited) was incorporated in August, 2010. The Company name got changed from S. E. Power Limited to Sampann Utpadan India Limited effective from July 27, 2023. The journey started with a vision to revolutionize the energy sector by employing cutting-edge technology and an out-of-the-box approach. The Company operate in Non-Conventional Energy and Reclaimed Rubber Division. The Non-Conventional Energy segment generates electricity by wind energy and transfers the same to power grids. The Reclaimed Rubber segment has become a global supplier of crumb rubber, Whole tyre reclaim rubber and steel scrap obtained from tyres recycled. Companys Rubber recycling segment is producing consistent, excellent quality reclaimed rubber with modern process and quality control systems. The Company is engaged in the business of generating energy through non-conventional sources and production of reclaimed rubber.As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the erstwhile Company and M/s S. E. Investments Limited, the Non-Conventional Energy Division of M/s S. E. Investments Limited was demerged/transferred and vested in the Company effective September 30, 2010, which presently engaged in generation of power from renewable energy resources in 2011-12. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 40,560,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each on January 9, 2012, which got listed on July 27, 2012. The Company acquired 100% sh
Read More
The Sampann Utpadan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd is ₹149.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd is 0 and 498.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sampann Utpadan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd is ₹17.6 and ₹47.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.07%, 3 Years at -5.32%, 1 Year at 32.45%, 6 Month at 3.39%, 3 Month at 28.12% and 1 Month at 20.56%.
