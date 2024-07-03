iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Share Price

36.75
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38
  • Day's High39.39
  • 52 Wk High47.88
  • Prev. Close38.41
  • Day's Low36.5
  • 52 Wk Low 17.6
  • Turnover (lac)21.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)149.24
  • Div. Yield0
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

38

Prev. Close

38.41

Turnover(Lac.)

21.25

Day's High

39.39

Day's Low

36.5

52 Week's High

47.88

52 Week's Low

17.6

Book Value

0.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

149.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.49%

Non-Promoter- 12.20%

Institutions: 12.20%

Non-Institutions: 47.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.61

40.61

40.61

40.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.64

-36.79

-35.12

-32.17

Net Worth

2.97

3.82

5.49

8.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.66

20.33

15.65

12.51

yoy growth (%)

16.39

29.85

25.09

31.87

Raw materials

-13.52

-11.79

-10.97

-6.06

As % of sales

57.17

58.01

70.08

48.48

Employee costs

-1.59

-1.82

-1.79

-1.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.25

-10.4

-7.1

-6.35

Depreciation

-4.21

-4.38

-4.38

-4.01

Tax paid

2.46

1.87

1.93

1.95

Working capital

-0.09

-1.2

-1.15

2.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.39

29.85

25.09

31.87

Op profit growth

-81.45

974.99

-80.41

-331.72

EBIT growth

-36.7

50.85

-14.67

63.91

Net profit growth

-13.94

64.66

17.45

78.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

71.45

57.74

48.04

23.69

20.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.45

57.74

48.04

23.69

20.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

-

Other Income

0.37

0.51

0.77

0.42

0.45

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sampann Utpadan India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arun Gopal Agarwal

Independent Director

Anshu Gupta

Managing Director

Sachin Agarwal

Executive Director

Sanjeet Kumar Gouri Shankar Rath

Independent Director

Pramod Agrawal

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Ashok Jolly

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Agarwal

Independent Director

Harvinder Kumar Arora

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Gangal

Non Executive Director

Shiv Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sampann Utpadan India Ltd

Summary

Sampann Utpadan India Limited (Formerly known as S. E. Power Limited) was incorporated in August, 2010. The Company name got changed from S. E. Power Limited to Sampann Utpadan India Limited effective from July 27, 2023. The journey started with a vision to revolutionize the energy sector by employing cutting-edge technology and an out-of-the-box approach. The Company operate in Non-Conventional Energy and Reclaimed Rubber Division. The Non-Conventional Energy segment generates electricity by wind energy and transfers the same to power grids. The Reclaimed Rubber segment has become a global supplier of crumb rubber, Whole tyre reclaim rubber and steel scrap obtained from tyres recycled. Companys Rubber recycling segment is producing consistent, excellent quality reclaimed rubber with modern process and quality control systems. The Company is engaged in the business of generating energy through non-conventional sources and production of reclaimed rubber.As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the erstwhile Company and M/s S. E. Investments Limited, the Non-Conventional Energy Division of M/s S. E. Investments Limited was demerged/transferred and vested in the Company effective September 30, 2010, which presently engaged in generation of power from renewable energy resources in 2011-12. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 40,560,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each on January 9, 2012, which got listed on July 27, 2012. The Company acquired 100% sh
Company FAQs

What is the Sampann Utpadan India Ltd share price today?

The Sampann Utpadan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd is ₹149.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd is 0 and 498.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sampann Utpadan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd is ₹17.6 and ₹47.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd?

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.07%, 3 Years at -5.32%, 1 Year at 32.45%, 6 Month at 3.39%, 3 Month at 28.12% and 1 Month at 20.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.50 %
Institutions - 12.21 %
Public - 47.29 %

