Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.66
20.33
15.65
12.51
yoy growth (%)
16.39
29.85
25.09
31.87
Raw materials
-13.52
-11.79
-10.97
-6.06
As % of sales
57.17
58.01
70.08
48.48
Employee costs
-1.59
-1.82
-1.79
-1.44
As % of sales
6.75
8.95
11.44
11.56
Other costs
-9.07
-9.63
-3.16
-6.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.35
47.4
20.2
51.04
Operating profit
-0.54
-2.92
-0.27
-1.38
OPM
-2.29
-14.37
-1.73
-11.09
Depreciation
-4.21
-4.38
-4.38
-4.01
Interest expense
-4.9
-3.53
-2.55
-1.02
Other income
0.41
0.45
0.1
0.07
Profit before tax
-9.25
-10.4
-7.1
-6.35
Taxes
2.46
1.87
1.93
1.95
Tax rate
-26.66
-18.06
-27.17
-30.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.78
-8.52
-5.17
-4.4
Exceptional items
-0.54
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.33
-8.52
-5.17
-4.4
yoy growth (%)
-13.94
64.66
17.45
78.21
NPM
-30.98
-41.91
-33.05
-35.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.