Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.45
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sampann Utpadan India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.66

20.33

15.65

12.51

yoy growth (%)

16.39

29.85

25.09

31.87

Raw materials

-13.52

-11.79

-10.97

-6.06

As % of sales

57.17

58.01

70.08

48.48

Employee costs

-1.59

-1.82

-1.79

-1.44

As % of sales

6.75

8.95

11.44

11.56

Other costs

-9.07

-9.63

-3.16

-6.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.35

47.4

20.2

51.04

Operating profit

-0.54

-2.92

-0.27

-1.38

OPM

-2.29

-14.37

-1.73

-11.09

Depreciation

-4.21

-4.38

-4.38

-4.01

Interest expense

-4.9

-3.53

-2.55

-1.02

Other income

0.41

0.45

0.1

0.07

Profit before tax

-9.25

-10.4

-7.1

-6.35

Taxes

2.46

1.87

1.93

1.95

Tax rate

-26.66

-18.06

-27.17

-30.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.78

-8.52

-5.17

-4.4

Exceptional items

-0.54

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.33

-8.52

-5.17

-4.4

yoy growth (%)

-13.94

64.66

17.45

78.21

NPM

-30.98

-41.91

-33.05

-35.2

