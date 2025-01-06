Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.25
-10.4
-7.1
-6.35
Depreciation
-4.21
-4.38
-4.38
-4.01
Tax paid
2.46
1.87
1.93
1.95
Working capital
-0.09
-1.2
-1.15
2.05
Other operating items
Operating
-11.09
-14.1
-10.7
-6.36
Capital expenditure
-0.51
2
0.21
3.55
Free cash flow
-11.6
-12.1
-10.48
-2.81
Equity raised
-49.66
-25.78
-8.61
0.19
Investing
0.05
0
0.01
0
Financing
122.18
92.63
72.05
55.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
60.96
54.74
52.95
52.92
