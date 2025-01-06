iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.75
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sampann Utpadan India Ltd

Sampann Utpadan FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.25

-10.4

-7.1

-6.35

Depreciation

-4.21

-4.38

-4.38

-4.01

Tax paid

2.46

1.87

1.93

1.95

Working capital

-0.09

-1.2

-1.15

2.05

Other operating items

Operating

-11.09

-14.1

-10.7

-6.36

Capital expenditure

-0.51

2

0.21

3.55

Free cash flow

-11.6

-12.1

-10.48

-2.81

Equity raised

-49.66

-25.78

-8.61

0.19

Investing

0.05

0

0.01

0

Financing

122.18

92.63

72.05

55.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

60.96

54.74

52.95

52.92

