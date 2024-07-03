iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Quarterly Results

37.45
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

21.1

20.19

19.09

17.15

17.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.1

20.19

19.09

17.15

17.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.04

0.03

0.08

0.14

Total Income

21.16

20.24

19.12

17.23

17.84

Total Expenditure

21.16

20.55

16.78

16.59

15.92

PBIDT

0

-0.32

2.34

0.63

1.93

Interest

0.07

0.32

0.23

0.16

0.31

PBDT

-0.07

-0.64

2.12

0.47

1.62

Depreciation

1.44

1.42

1.26

1.28

1.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.2

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.38

-0.52

0.22

-0.2

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.13

-1.54

0.44

-0.61

0.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.13

-1.54

0.44

-0.61

0.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.13

-1.54

0.44

-0.61

0.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.28

-0.38

0.11

-0.15

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.61

40.61

40.61

40.61

40.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-1.58

12.25

3.67

10.9

PBDTM(%)

-0.33

-3.16

11.1

2.74

9.15

PATM(%)

-5.35

-7.62

2.3

-3.55

1.58

Sampann Utpadan: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sampann Utpadan India Ltd

