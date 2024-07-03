Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
21.1
20.19
19.09
17.15
17.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.1
20.19
19.09
17.15
17.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.04
0.03
0.08
0.14
Total Income
21.16
20.24
19.12
17.23
17.84
Total Expenditure
21.16
20.55
16.78
16.59
15.92
PBIDT
0
-0.32
2.34
0.63
1.93
Interest
0.07
0.32
0.23
0.16
0.31
PBDT
-0.07
-0.64
2.12
0.47
1.62
Depreciation
1.44
1.42
1.26
1.28
1.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.2
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.38
-0.52
0.22
-0.2
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.13
-1.54
0.44
-0.61
0.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.13
-1.54
0.44
-0.61
0.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.13
-1.54
0.44
-0.61
0.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
-0.38
0.11
-0.15
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.61
40.61
40.61
40.61
40.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-1.58
12.25
3.67
10.9
PBDTM(%)
-0.33
-3.16
11.1
2.74
9.15
PATM(%)
-5.35
-7.62
2.3
-3.55
1.58
