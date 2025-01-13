Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.61
40.61
40.61
40.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.64
-36.79
-35.12
-32.17
Net Worth
2.97
3.82
5.49
8.44
Minority Interest
Debt
97.06
89.07
83.81
75.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
100.03
92.89
89.3
83.58
Fixed Assets
72.07
65.51
66.8
64.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.27
2.19
2.14
2.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.36
13.14
12.58
11.59
Networking Capital
13.28
11.98
7.72
6.47
Inventories
7.76
4.97
3.59
1.59
Inventory Days
24.52
Sundry Debtors
10.83
9.73
6.22
4.59
Debtor Days
70.79
Other Current Assets
2.09
1.98
1.9
2.28
Sundry Creditors
-6.75
-4.2
-3.63
-1.37
Creditor Days
21.13
Other Current Liabilities
-0.65
-0.5
-0.36
-0.62
Cash
0.05
0.07
0.07
-1.05
Total Assets
100.03
92.89
89.31
83.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.