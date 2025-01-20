Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.88
29.71
24.87
31.26
Op profit growth
-81.54
1,112.48
-82.37
-316.68
EBIT growth
-36.46
51.1
-14.7
65.59
Net profit growth
-13.94
65.54
17.39
80.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.24
-14.13
-1.51
-10.71
EBIT margin
-18.33
-33.44
-28.7
-42.03
Net profit margin
-30.93
-41.65
-32.63
-34.71
RoCE
-5.04
-7.72
-4.91
-5.76
RoNW
-12.77
-8.29
-3.58
-2.69
RoA
-2.12
-2.4
-1.39
-1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.8
-2.1
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.84
-3.18
-2.34
-2.06
Book value per share
2.62
4.43
8.2
9.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.16
-0.86
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.37
-0.57
-2.92
-5.64
P/B
1.48
0.41
0.83
1.23
EV/EBIDTA
-795.85
-31.04
-644.77
-80.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.72
-17.93
-27.36
-30.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.54
51.77
71.21
74.9
Inventory days
41.9
62.48
68.9
68.68
Creditor days
-38.34
-40.36
-27.83
-15.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.88
1.93
1.76
5.15
Net debt / equity
7.12
3.79
1.7
1.43
Net debt / op. profit
-142.84
-23.64
-238.48
-40.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.79
-88.53
-69.71
-47.85
Employee costs
-6.78
-9.05
-11.54
-11.67
Other costs
-14.67
-16.53
-20.25
-51.18
