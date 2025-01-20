iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Key Ratios

36.95
(0.60%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:18:31 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.88

29.71

24.87

31.26

Op profit growth

-81.54

1,112.48

-82.37

-316.68

EBIT growth

-36.46

51.1

-14.7

65.59

Net profit growth

-13.94

65.54

17.39

80.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.24

-14.13

-1.51

-10.71

EBIT margin

-18.33

-33.44

-28.7

-42.03

Net profit margin

-30.93

-41.65

-32.63

-34.71

RoCE

-5.04

-7.72

-4.91

-5.76

RoNW

-12.77

-8.29

-3.58

-2.69

RoA

-2.12

-2.4

-1.39

-1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.8

-2.1

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.84

-3.18

-2.34

-2.06

Book value per share

2.62

4.43

8.2

9.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.16

-0.86

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.37

-0.57

-2.92

-5.64

P/B

1.48

0.41

0.83

1.23

EV/EBIDTA

-795.85

-31.04

-644.77

-80.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.72

-17.93

-27.36

-30.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.54

51.77

71.21

74.9

Inventory days

41.9

62.48

68.9

68.68

Creditor days

-38.34

-40.36

-27.83

-15.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.88

1.93

1.76

5.15

Net debt / equity

7.12

3.79

1.7

1.43

Net debt / op. profit

-142.84

-23.64

-238.48

-40.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.79

-88.53

-69.71

-47.85

Employee costs

-6.78

-9.05

-11.54

-11.67

Other costs

-14.67

-16.53

-20.25

-51.18

