Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
52.36
41.54
35.55
14.81
15.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.36
41.54
35.55
14.81
15.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.37
0.47
1.89
0.34
Total Income
52.7
41.9
36.02
16.7
15.44
Total Expenditure
49.9
38.98
32.69
15.29
16.54
PBIDT
2.8
2.93
3.33
1.42
-1.09
Interest
0.78
0.69
3.09
3.74
2.44
PBDT
2.02
2.24
0.24
-2.32
-3.53
Depreciation
3.76
3.61
3.35
3.24
3.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.44
-0.34
-0.79
-1.41
-1.78
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.31
-1.03
-2.32
-4.16
-5.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.31
-1.03
-2.32
-4.16
-5.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
1.63
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.31
-1.03
-2.32
-5.79
-5.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.32
-0.25
-0.57
-1.02
-0.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.61
40.61
40.61
40.61
40.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.34
7.05
9.36
9.58
-7.21
PBDTM(%)
3.85
5.39
0.67
-15.66
-23.37
PATM(%)
-2.5
-2.47
-6.52
-28.08
-34.23
