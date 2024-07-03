iifl-logo-icon 1
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

38.21
(2.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

52.36

41.54

35.55

14.81

15.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.36

41.54

35.55

14.81

15.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.37

0.47

1.89

0.34

Total Income

52.7

41.9

36.02

16.7

15.44

Total Expenditure

49.9

38.98

32.69

15.29

16.54

PBIDT

2.8

2.93

3.33

1.42

-1.09

Interest

0.78

0.69

3.09

3.74

2.44

PBDT

2.02

2.24

0.24

-2.32

-3.53

Depreciation

3.76

3.61

3.35

3.24

3.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.05

Deferred Tax

-0.44

-0.34

-0.79

-1.41

-1.78

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.31

-1.03

-2.32

-4.16

-5.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.31

-1.03

-2.32

-4.16

-5.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

1.63

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.31

-1.03

-2.32

-5.79

-5.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.32

-0.25

-0.57

-1.02

-0.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.61

40.61

40.61

40.61

40.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.34

7.05

9.36

9.58

-7.21

PBDTM(%)

3.85

5.39

0.67

-15.66

-23.37

PATM(%)

-2.5

-2.47

-6.52

-28.08

-34.23

