iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd EGM

36.73
(-1.58%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Sampann Utpadan CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Nov 202411 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to the applications filed with the stock Exchanges filed by the company for obtaining In-Principle Approval in respect of Item No. 2 and 3 to the Notice of the EGM. NSE has asked the company for certain information in respect to the preferential issue. in reply to that company filed this Corrigendum to the EGM Notice . Pursuant to the applications filed with the Stock Exchanges filed by the Company for Obtaining In-Principle Approval in respect of Item No. 2 and 3 to the Notice of the EGM. NSE has asked the Cmpany for certain information in respect to the preference issue. in reply to that company filed this Corrigendum to the EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024) Proceedings of the EGM Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on December, 11, 2024 on Wednesday, at 12:30 P. M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)

Sampann Utpadan: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sampann Utpadan India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.