Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to the applications filed with the stock Exchanges filed by the company for obtaining In-Principle Approval in respect of Item No. 2 and 3 to the Notice of the EGM. NSE has asked the company for certain information in respect to the preferential issue. in reply to that company filed this Corrigendum to the EGM Notice . Pursuant to the applications filed with the Stock Exchanges filed by the Company for Obtaining In-Principle Approval in respect of Item No. 2 and 3 to the Notice of the EGM. NSE has asked the Cmpany for certain information in respect to the preference issue. in reply to that company filed this Corrigendum to the EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024) Proceedings of the EGM Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on December, 11, 2024 on Wednesday, at 12:30 P. M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)