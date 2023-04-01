TO

THE MEMBERS OF

SAMPANN UTPADAN LIMITED

(Formerly Known as S. E. Power Limited) VADODARA

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of M/S SAMPANN UTPADAN LIMITED (Formerly Known as S. E. Power Limited) ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, and statement of pro t and loss (including Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. l Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The audit of all the branch offices of the Company has been conducted by us, hence section 143(8) is not applicable; d. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account e. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company does not have any pending litigations (other than in the ordinary course of business) which would impact its financial position. ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. i. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further during the course of

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF

SAMPANN UTPADAN LIMITED

(Formerly Known as S. E. Power Limited)

(Referred to in our Report of even date for F. Y. 2023-24)

i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant& Equipments.

(B) The company is not having any intangible assets.

b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1998)

ii. a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable interval. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b) During the year, company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs.5 Crores from the bank, on the basis of security of stock and debtors. The quarterly returns or statements led by the company with banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

. iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLP or other parties, or to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year. However, the outstanding balance of Advances given in the previous financial years is as follows:

Opening Balance as on 01-04-23 Advances granted during F/Y 2023-24 Outstanding Balance as on 31-03-24 Name of the Entity 100,00,000 0.00 100,00,000 M/s Goverdhan Gaushala

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security have been complied with.

v. Directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and Provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and the ruled framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

vi. Maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable to the company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues and there are no undisputed amounts of Income Tax, Good and Service Tax, Cess, Employees State Insurance, Wealth Tax, Customs Duty, Provident Fund etc. outstanding as at the last day of financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

There are no dues of Income Tax, Good and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax on account of any dispute.

viii. There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961; There are no dues of Income Tax, Good and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax on account of any dispute.

ix. a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

c) Auditor has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year

xii. The company is not the Nidhi Company, therefore not required to comply with the requirements.

xiii. According to the information & explanation given to us, the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding transaction with related parties have been complied with and details of the transaction as per applicable accounting standard have been disclosed in the notes to accounts of the financial statements.

xiv. a) According to the information & explanation given to us, The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

b) Reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. According to the information & explanation given to us, no non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, have been taken place during the year, hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. According to the information & explanation given to us, the company does not require to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, said clause is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF

SAMPANN UTPADAN LIMITED

(Formerly Known as S. E. Power Limited)

(Referred to in our Report of even date for F. Y. 2023-24)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S SAMPANN UTPADAN LIMITED (Formerly Known as S. E. Power Limited) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.