Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Board Meeting

37
(1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:53:43 PM

Sampann Utpadan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20243 Nov 2024
Sampann Utpadan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Sampann Utpadan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting, fund raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Sampann Utpadan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sampann Utpadan India Limited has informed Stock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements for the Financial year ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter-1 of the FY 2024-25 Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 for the FY 2024-25. Resignation of M/S P A K M & Associates Chartered Accountants, from the post of Internal Auditor of the Company Resignation of Internal Auditor of the Company M/S Manish Goyal & Co. Chartered Accountans, Appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 Appointment of M/s Manish Goyal & Co. Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
Sampann Utpadan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sampann Utpadan India Limited has informed Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/statements for the Financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome and Results for the Year and Quarter ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 23.05.2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 M/s P A K M & Associates, Chartered Accounts have been appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Sampann Utpadan India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23, May 2024. this revised outcome is because of missing of the Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (D) of SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Sampann Utpadan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sampann Utpadan India Limited has informed Stock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Financial results for the Quarter ended 31-12-2023. Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 Quarterly Financial Results For the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

