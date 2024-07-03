Sampann Utpadan India Ltd Summary

Sampann Utpadan India Limited (Formerly known as S. E. Power Limited) was incorporated in August, 2010. The Company name got changed from S. E. Power Limited to Sampann Utpadan India Limited effective from July 27, 2023. The journey started with a vision to revolutionize the energy sector by employing cutting-edge technology and an out-of-the-box approach. The Company operate in Non-Conventional Energy and Reclaimed Rubber Division. The Non-Conventional Energy segment generates electricity by wind energy and transfers the same to power grids. The Reclaimed Rubber segment has become a global supplier of crumb rubber, Whole tyre reclaim rubber and steel scrap obtained from tyres recycled. Companys Rubber recycling segment is producing consistent, excellent quality reclaimed rubber with modern process and quality control systems. The Company is engaged in the business of generating energy through non-conventional sources and production of reclaimed rubber.As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the erstwhile Company and M/s S. E. Investments Limited, the Non-Conventional Energy Division of M/s S. E. Investments Limited was demerged/transferred and vested in the Company effective September 30, 2010, which presently engaged in generation of power from renewable energy resources in 2011-12. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted 40,560,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each on January 9, 2012, which got listed on July 27, 2012. The Company acquired 100% shares of M/s Shubham Electrochem Limited in 2015-16, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective on April 1, 2015. The Company started the production of Reclaimed Rubber in 2023.