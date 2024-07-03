Summary

Elgi Rubber Company Limited (ERCL) was incorporated on 16 October, 2006 in Coimbatore. From being the pioneers of Pre-cured Retreading technology and establishing the largest franchise network in India, the Company has evolved into a leading solutions provider for the Rubber Industry. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing reclaimed rubber, retreading machinery, and retreading rubber. Presently, the company has its headquarters in India with subsidiaries in Australia, Brasil, Kenya, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and the United States of America.The company manufactures a comprehensive range of raw material, equipment, tools and accessories used in the Rubber Industry, predominantly in the Tyre sector. With state of the art manufacturing facilities, testing laboratories and R&D centres around the world, the company is able to deliver products to the most demanding users. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement on 16.12.2010 between the Company and Treadsdirect Limited(TDL) and Elgi Rubber International Limited (ERIL) and Titan Tyrecare Products Limited (TTPL) and Treadsdirect (India) Limited (TDIL), the whole of the undertaking of ERCL and TDL were transferred and vested in ERIL as a going concern from 1 April, 2010. Similarly, the Engineering Undertaking of ERIL was vested in TTPL and tread rubber undertaking of ERIL was vested with TDIL by way of Slump Sale effective from 01 January, 2011 in 2010-11. Assets of the step-down subsidiary, Rubber Compounding Holl

