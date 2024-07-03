iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Share Price

126.72
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open136.95
  • Day's High140
  • 52 Wk High154.98
  • Prev. Close133.39
  • Day's Low126.72
  • 52 Wk Low 44.7
  • Turnover (lac)190.45
  • P/E63.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value64.16
  • EPS2.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)634.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

136.95

Prev. Close

133.39

Turnover(Lac.)

190.45

Day's High

140

Day's Low

126.72

52 Week's High

154.98

52 Week's Low

44.7

Book Value

64.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

634.87

P/E

63.52

EPS

2.1

Divi. Yield

0

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.03%

Non-Promoter- 3.30%

Institutions: 3.30%

Non-Institutions: 31.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

308.76

291.41

277.31

269.39

Net Worth

313.77

296.42

282.32

274.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.04

184.31

186.68

200.2

yoy growth (%)

-18.04

-1.27

-6.75

-0.49

Raw materials

-87.05

-112.97

-114.87

-117.37

As % of sales

57.63

61.29

61.53

58.62

Employee costs

-20.01

-23.46

-22.07

-22.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.7

-1.67

3.76

11.57

Depreciation

-7.09

-7.65

-7.3

-7.03

Tax paid

-1.84

-0.34

-1.38

-2.05

Working capital

-16.5

-25

3.37

48.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.04

-1.27

-6.75

-0.49

Op profit growth

-999.15

-110.5

-47.62

-5.63

EBIT growth

113.46

-31.26

-30.51

8.41

Net profit growth

73.18

200.31

-75.5

-129.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

386.45

394.5

389.58

343.14

368.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

386.45

394.5

389.58

343.14

368.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.39

32.86

20.9

15.59

24.06

View Annually Results

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Sudarsan Varadaraj

Non Executive Director

Jairam Varadaraj.

Independent Non Exe. Director

M D Selvaraj

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Vijay Raghunath

Independent Non Exe. Director

R Bhuvaneshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

Summary

Elgi Rubber Company Limited (ERCL) was incorporated on 16 October, 2006 in Coimbatore. From being the pioneers of Pre-cured Retreading technology and establishing the largest franchise network in India, the Company has evolved into a leading solutions provider for the Rubber Industry. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing reclaimed rubber, retreading machinery, and retreading rubber. Presently, the company has its headquarters in India with subsidiaries in Australia, Brasil, Kenya, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and the United States of America.The company manufactures a comprehensive range of raw material, equipment, tools and accessories used in the Rubber Industry, predominantly in the Tyre sector. With state of the art manufacturing facilities, testing laboratories and R&D centres around the world, the company is able to deliver products to the most demanding users. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement on 16.12.2010 between the Company and Treadsdirect Limited(TDL) and Elgi Rubber International Limited (ERIL) and Titan Tyrecare Products Limited (TTPL) and Treadsdirect (India) Limited (TDIL), the whole of the undertaking of ERCL and TDL were transferred and vested in ERIL as a going concern from 1 April, 2010. Similarly, the Engineering Undertaking of ERIL was vested in TTPL and tread rubber undertaking of ERIL was vested with TDIL by way of Slump Sale effective from 01 January, 2011 in 2010-11. Assets of the step-down subsidiary, Rubber Compounding Holl
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Elgi Rubber Company Ltd share price today?

The Elgi Rubber Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd is ₹634.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd is 63.52 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elgi Rubber Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd is ₹44.7 and ₹154.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd?

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.90%, 3 Years at 50.93%, 1 Year at 138.20%, 6 Month at 70.03%, 3 Month at 40.57% and 1 Month at 21.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.03 %
Institutions - 3.31 %
Public - 31.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.