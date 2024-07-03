Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹136.95
Prev. Close₹133.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹190.45
Day's High₹140
Day's Low₹126.72
52 Week's High₹154.98
52 Week's Low₹44.7
Book Value₹64.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)634.87
P/E63.52
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
308.76
291.41
277.31
269.39
Net Worth
313.77
296.42
282.32
274.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.04
184.31
186.68
200.2
yoy growth (%)
-18.04
-1.27
-6.75
-0.49
Raw materials
-87.05
-112.97
-114.87
-117.37
As % of sales
57.63
61.29
61.53
58.62
Employee costs
-20.01
-23.46
-22.07
-22.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.7
-1.67
3.76
11.57
Depreciation
-7.09
-7.65
-7.3
-7.03
Tax paid
-1.84
-0.34
-1.38
-2.05
Working capital
-16.5
-25
3.37
48.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.04
-1.27
-6.75
-0.49
Op profit growth
-999.15
-110.5
-47.62
-5.63
EBIT growth
113.46
-31.26
-30.51
8.41
Net profit growth
73.18
200.31
-75.5
-129.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
386.45
394.5
389.58
343.14
368.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
386.45
394.5
389.58
343.14
368.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.39
32.86
20.9
15.59
24.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Sudarsan Varadaraj
Non Executive Director
Jairam Varadaraj.
Independent Non Exe. Director
M D Selvaraj
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Vijay Raghunath
Independent Non Exe. Director
R Bhuvaneshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Elgi Rubber Company Limited (ERCL) was incorporated on 16 October, 2006 in Coimbatore. From being the pioneers of Pre-cured Retreading technology and establishing the largest franchise network in India, the Company has evolved into a leading solutions provider for the Rubber Industry. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing reclaimed rubber, retreading machinery, and retreading rubber. Presently, the company has its headquarters in India with subsidiaries in Australia, Brasil, Kenya, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and the United States of America.The company manufactures a comprehensive range of raw material, equipment, tools and accessories used in the Rubber Industry, predominantly in the Tyre sector. With state of the art manufacturing facilities, testing laboratories and R&D centres around the world, the company is able to deliver products to the most demanding users. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement on 16.12.2010 between the Company and Treadsdirect Limited(TDL) and Elgi Rubber International Limited (ERIL) and Titan Tyrecare Products Limited (TTPL) and Treadsdirect (India) Limited (TDIL), the whole of the undertaking of ERCL and TDL were transferred and vested in ERIL as a going concern from 1 April, 2010. Similarly, the Engineering Undertaking of ERIL was vested in TTPL and tread rubber undertaking of ERIL was vested with TDIL by way of Slump Sale effective from 01 January, 2011 in 2010-11. Assets of the step-down subsidiary, Rubber Compounding Holl
Read More
The Elgi Rubber Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd is ₹634.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd is 63.52 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elgi Rubber Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elgi Rubber Company Ltd is ₹44.7 and ₹154.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.90%, 3 Years at 50.93%, 1 Year at 138.20%, 6 Month at 70.03%, 3 Month at 40.57% and 1 Month at 21.48%.
