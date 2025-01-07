iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

132.3
(4.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.04

184.31

186.68

200.2

yoy growth (%)

-18.04

-1.27

-6.75

-0.49

Raw materials

-87.05

-112.97

-114.87

-117.37

As % of sales

57.63

61.29

61.53

58.62

Employee costs

-20.01

-23.46

-22.07

-22.72

As % of sales

13.24

12.73

11.82

11.34

Other costs

-35.48

-48.81

-40.74

-42.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.49

26.48

21.82

21.44

Operating profit

8.49

-0.94

8.99

17.17

OPM

5.62

-0.51

4.81

8.57

Depreciation

-7.09

-7.65

-7.3

-7.03

Interest expense

-9.11

-10.95

-9.74

-7.86

Other income

18.41

17.88

11.81

9.3

Profit before tax

10.7

-1.67

3.76

11.57

Taxes

-1.84

-0.34

-1.38

-2.05

Tax rate

-17.21

20.53

-36.76

-17.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.86

-2.01

2.37

9.51

Exceptional items

1.17

7.8

-0.45

-1.63

Net profit

10.03

5.79

1.93

7.88

yoy growth (%)

73.18

200.31

-75.5

-129.74

NPM

6.64

3.14

1.03

3.93

Elgi Rubber Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.