|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.04
184.31
186.68
200.2
yoy growth (%)
-18.04
-1.27
-6.75
-0.49
Raw materials
-87.05
-112.97
-114.87
-117.37
As % of sales
57.63
61.29
61.53
58.62
Employee costs
-20.01
-23.46
-22.07
-22.72
As % of sales
13.24
12.73
11.82
11.34
Other costs
-35.48
-48.81
-40.74
-42.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.49
26.48
21.82
21.44
Operating profit
8.49
-0.94
8.99
17.17
OPM
5.62
-0.51
4.81
8.57
Depreciation
-7.09
-7.65
-7.3
-7.03
Interest expense
-9.11
-10.95
-9.74
-7.86
Other income
18.41
17.88
11.81
9.3
Profit before tax
10.7
-1.67
3.76
11.57
Taxes
-1.84
-0.34
-1.38
-2.05
Tax rate
-17.21
20.53
-36.76
-17.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.86
-2.01
2.37
9.51
Exceptional items
1.17
7.8
-0.45
-1.63
Net profit
10.03
5.79
1.93
7.88
yoy growth (%)
73.18
200.31
-75.5
-129.74
NPM
6.64
3.14
1.03
3.93
