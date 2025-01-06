iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.72
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

Elgi Rubber Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.7

-1.67

3.76

11.57

Depreciation

-7.09

-7.65

-7.3

-7.03

Tax paid

-1.84

-0.34

-1.38

-2.05

Working capital

-16.5

-25

3.37

48.88

Other operating items

Operating

-14.74

-34.66

-1.55

51.35

Capital expenditure

12.58

-1.81

10.17

-93.19

Free cash flow

-2.16

-36.48

8.61

-41.83

Equity raised

518.66

507.84

504.22

503.43

Investing

8.98

-6.81

1.33

6.53

Financing

21.12

58.83

52.39

56.62

Dividends paid

0

0.8

0

0.65

Net in cash

546.59

524.17

566.55

525.4

Elgi Rubber Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.