Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
308.76
291.41
277.31
269.39
Net Worth
313.77
296.42
282.32
274.4
Minority Interest
Debt
165.08
143.19
119.99
97.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.13
1.66
0.56
0.84
Total Liabilities
480.98
441.27
402.87
373.22
Fixed Assets
119.59
110.77
92.59
75.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
86.32
75.41
64.92
58.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.89
10.74
10.93
10.98
Networking Capital
242.68
225.96
213.37
206.29
Inventories
48.32
45.2
46.65
49.51
Inventory Days
119.63
Sundry Debtors
50.91
52.15
54.56
44.81
Debtor Days
108.28
Other Current Assets
169.09
160.01
142.53
127.21
Sundry Creditors
-11.36
-9.11
-11.06
-5.02
Creditor Days
12.13
Other Current Liabilities
-14.28
-22.29
-19.31
-10.22
Cash
21.5
18.41
21.05
21.9
Total Assets
480.98
441.29
402.86
373.23
