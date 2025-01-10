iifl-logo-icon 1
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Balance Sheet

121.41
(-5.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

308.76

291.41

277.31

269.39

Net Worth

313.77

296.42

282.32

274.4

Minority Interest

Debt

165.08

143.19

119.99

97.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.13

1.66

0.56

0.84

Total Liabilities

480.98

441.27

402.87

373.22

Fixed Assets

119.59

110.77

92.59

75.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

86.32

75.41

64.92

58.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.89

10.74

10.93

10.98

Networking Capital

242.68

225.96

213.37

206.29

Inventories

48.32

45.2

46.65

49.51

Inventory Days

119.63

Sundry Debtors

50.91

52.15

54.56

44.81

Debtor Days

108.28

Other Current Assets

169.09

160.01

142.53

127.21

Sundry Creditors

-11.36

-9.11

-11.06

-5.02

Creditor Days

12.13

Other Current Liabilities

-14.28

-22.29

-19.31

-10.22

Cash

21.5

18.41

21.05

21.9

Total Assets

480.98

441.29

402.86

373.23

Elgi Rubber Co : related Articles

