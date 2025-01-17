iifl-logo-icon 1
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Key Ratios

116.62
(0.37%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.45

-2.57

0.38

3.5

Op profit growth

-936.68

-113.21

-15.26

44.19

EBIT growth

-694.81

-123.09

-17.23

266.68

Net profit growth

-107.09

169.32

40.16

-64.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.74

-0.64

4.73

5.6

EBIT margin

5.11

-0.8

3.39

4.11

Net profit margin

0.31

-4.14

-1.49

-1.07

RoCE

3.97

-0.59

2.47

3.07

RoNW

0.14

-1.79

-0.57

-0.39

RoA

0.06

-0.76

-0.27

-0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.22

-3.04

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0.16

0

0.13

Cash EPS

-3.09

-6.4

-4.71

-4.44

Book value per share

36.61

37.07

47.67

49.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

120.9

-3.65

0

0

P/CEPS

-8.59

-1.73

-9.06

-12.22

P/B

0.72

0.29

0.89

1.09

EV/EBIDTA

10.11

21.51

15.59

14.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-6.38

0

-16.16

Tax payout

-104.94

3.03

24.11

-3,328.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.11

50.4

54.34

58.22

Inventory days

130.58

137.14

126.32

109.88

Creditor days

-54.82

-43.06

-31.97

-34.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.12

0.15

-0.75

-1

Net debt / equity

1.15

1.31

1.11

0.85

Net debt / op. profit

10.74

-103.3

14.87

10.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.51

-48.02

-48.38

-46.94

Employee costs

-21.43

-22.99

-19.62

-21.9

Other costs

-25.3

-29.61

-27.25

-25.54

