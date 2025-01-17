Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.45
-2.57
0.38
3.5
Op profit growth
-936.68
-113.21
-15.26
44.19
EBIT growth
-694.81
-123.09
-17.23
266.68
Net profit growth
-107.09
169.32
40.16
-64.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.74
-0.64
4.73
5.6
EBIT margin
5.11
-0.8
3.39
4.11
Net profit margin
0.31
-4.14
-1.49
-1.07
RoCE
3.97
-0.59
2.47
3.07
RoNW
0.14
-1.79
-0.57
-0.39
RoA
0.06
-0.76
-0.27
-0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.22
-3.04
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0.16
0
0.13
Cash EPS
-3.09
-6.4
-4.71
-4.44
Book value per share
36.61
37.07
47.67
49.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
120.9
-3.65
0
0
P/CEPS
-8.59
-1.73
-9.06
-12.22
P/B
0.72
0.29
0.89
1.09
EV/EBIDTA
10.11
21.51
15.59
14.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-6.38
0
-16.16
Tax payout
-104.94
3.03
24.11
-3,328.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.11
50.4
54.34
58.22
Inventory days
130.58
137.14
126.32
109.88
Creditor days
-54.82
-43.06
-31.97
-34.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.12
0.15
-0.75
-1
Net debt / equity
1.15
1.31
1.11
0.85
Net debt / op. profit
10.74
-103.3
14.87
10.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.51
-48.02
-48.38
-46.94
Employee costs
-21.43
-22.99
-19.62
-21.9
Other costs
-25.3
-29.61
-27.25
-25.54
