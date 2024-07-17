The 18t Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 10:30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) as permitted under the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India from time to time. Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)