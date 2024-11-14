iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd Board Meeting

116
(2.68%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:33:55 AM

Elgi Rubber Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 27, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Restructuring Elgi Rubber Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

Elgi Rubber Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.