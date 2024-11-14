Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 27, 2024.

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

To consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

