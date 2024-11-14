|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Restructuring Elgi Rubber Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Elgi Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
