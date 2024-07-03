iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossell India Ltd Share Price

77.76
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.1
  • Day's High80.5
  • 52 Wk High664.4
  • Prev. Close80.68
  • Day's Low76.65
  • 52 Wk Low 70.98
  • Turnover (lac)29.44
  • P/E21.71
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value54.07
  • EPS3.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)485.44
  • Div. Yield0.22
Rossell India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

79.1

Prev. Close

80.68

Turnover(Lac.)

29.44

Day's High

80.5

Day's Low

76.65

52 Week's High

664.4

52 Week's Low

70.98

Book Value

54.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

485.44

P/E

21.71

EPS

3.71

Divi. Yield

0.22

Rossell India Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Rossell India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rossell India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.80%

Non-Promoter- 4.24%

Institutions: 4.24%

Non-Institutions: 20.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rossell India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.54

7.54

7.34

7.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

289.48

279.13

238.79

208.61

Net Worth

297.02

286.67

246.13

215.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

299.02

322.28

309.31

198.38

yoy growth (%)

-7.21

4.19

55.91

21.54

Raw materials

-73.61

-82.71

-89.26

-33.85

As % of sales

24.61

25.66

28.85

17.06

Employee costs

-120.95

-115.55

-108.16

-93.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.64

42.07

40.66

-1.61

Depreciation

-12.45

-11.93

-8.62

-9.67

Tax paid

-3.46

-8.04

-13.71

1.85

Working capital

13.1

21.89

46.07

14.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.21

4.19

55.91

21.54

Op profit growth

-34.51

20.65

328.87

276.2

EBIT growth

-37.4

13.74

823.38

-378.28

Net profit growth

-9.56

77.43

7,558.17

-118.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Gross Sales

358.64

348.68

292.74

315.24

198.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0.14

Net Sales

358.64

348.68

292.74

315.24

198.38

Other Operating Income

8.02

4.92

6.31

7.05

-

Other Income

5.68

3.97

10.85

2

2.02

Rossell India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rossell India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & CEO

H M Gupta

Director (Fin) & CS

N K Khurana.

Independent Director

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

Independent Director

Krishan Katyal

Independent Director

Rahul Bhatnagar

Whole-time Director

Samara Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rossell India Ltd

Summary

Rossell India Ltd has diverse interests in Tea, Aviation and Hospitality. The company has three divisions, namely Tea, Aviation & Defence (Technology and Engineering) and Product Support Services (Aerospace). Presently, the Company engaged in the business activities like Cultivation, Manufacture and Sell of Bulk Tea. The Company owned six Tea Estates all located in Assam and Engineering and Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defense Services.Rossell India Ltd was incorporated on June 1, 1994 with the name Rossell Tea Ltd. In July 1, 1994, the company took over the Dikom, Nokhroy and Borahi Tea Estates, all located in the State of Assam, from Rossell Industries Ltd, the successor company of Jokai India Ltd. After corporate restructuring, Borahi T.E. was demerged and transferred to another company, namely Jyoti Holding Pvt Ltd.The business of cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea is known as Rossell Tea Division of the company, as the company diversified into Aviation Industry and created a new division, Aerotech Services Division, which became fully operational from April 1 2006. The company also created another division namely Vankesh Avionics Technologies Division from October1, 2008. This divisions special areas of activities are design, development and manufacture of various types of test rigs, aircraft looming and PCB assembly etc.In September 6, 2006, the Aerotech Services Division acquired 56.25% share capital of Sigma Microsystems Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, which is engaged in
Company FAQs

What is the Rossell India Ltd share price today?

The Rossell India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rossell India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rossell India Ltd is ₹485.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rossell India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rossell India Ltd is 21.71 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rossell India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rossell India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rossell India Ltd is ₹70.98 and ₹664.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rossell India Ltd?

Rossell India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.59%, 3 Years at -17.36%, 1 Year at -82.53%, 6 Month at -86.15%, 3 Month at -35.62% and 1 Month at -7.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rossell India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rossell India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 4.25 %
Public - 20.95 %

