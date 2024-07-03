Summary

Rossell India Ltd has diverse interests in Tea, Aviation and Hospitality. The company has three divisions, namely Tea, Aviation & Defence (Technology and Engineering) and Product Support Services (Aerospace). Presently, the Company engaged in the business activities like Cultivation, Manufacture and Sell of Bulk Tea. The Company owned six Tea Estates all located in Assam and Engineering and Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defense Services.Rossell India Ltd was incorporated on June 1, 1994 with the name Rossell Tea Ltd. In July 1, 1994, the company took over the Dikom, Nokhroy and Borahi Tea Estates, all located in the State of Assam, from Rossell Industries Ltd, the successor company of Jokai India Ltd. After corporate restructuring, Borahi T.E. was demerged and transferred to another company, namely Jyoti Holding Pvt Ltd.The business of cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea is known as Rossell Tea Division of the company, as the company diversified into Aviation Industry and created a new division, Aerotech Services Division, which became fully operational from April 1 2006. The company also created another division namely Vankesh Avionics Technologies Division from October1, 2008. This divisions special areas of activities are design, development and manufacture of various types of test rigs, aircraft looming and PCB assembly etc.In September 6, 2006, the Aerotech Services Division acquired 56.25% share capital of Sigma Microsystems Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, which is engaged in

