SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹79.1
Prev. Close₹80.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.44
Day's High₹80.5
Day's Low₹76.65
52 Week's High₹664.4
52 Week's Low₹70.98
Book Value₹54.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)485.44
P/E21.71
EPS3.71
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.54
7.54
7.34
7.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
289.48
279.13
238.79
208.61
Net Worth
297.02
286.67
246.13
215.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
299.02
322.28
309.31
198.38
yoy growth (%)
-7.21
4.19
55.91
21.54
Raw materials
-73.61
-82.71
-89.26
-33.85
As % of sales
24.61
25.66
28.85
17.06
Employee costs
-120.95
-115.55
-108.16
-93.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
26.64
42.07
40.66
-1.61
Depreciation
-12.45
-11.93
-8.62
-9.67
Tax paid
-3.46
-8.04
-13.71
1.85
Working capital
13.1
21.89
46.07
14.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.21
4.19
55.91
21.54
Op profit growth
-34.51
20.65
328.87
276.2
EBIT growth
-37.4
13.74
823.38
-378.28
Net profit growth
-9.56
77.43
7,558.17
-118.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
358.64
348.68
292.74
315.24
198.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0.14
Net Sales
358.64
348.68
292.74
315.24
198.38
Other Operating Income
8.02
4.92
6.31
7.05
-
Other Income
5.68
3.97
10.85
2
2.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & CEO
H M Gupta
Director (Fin) & CS
N K Khurana.
Independent Director
Nayantara Palchoudhuri
Independent Director
Krishan Katyal
Independent Director
Rahul Bhatnagar
Whole-time Director
Samara Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rossell India Ltd
Summary
Rossell India Ltd has diverse interests in Tea, Aviation and Hospitality. The company has three divisions, namely Tea, Aviation & Defence (Technology and Engineering) and Product Support Services (Aerospace). Presently, the Company engaged in the business activities like Cultivation, Manufacture and Sell of Bulk Tea. The Company owned six Tea Estates all located in Assam and Engineering and Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defense Services.Rossell India Ltd was incorporated on June 1, 1994 with the name Rossell Tea Ltd. In July 1, 1994, the company took over the Dikom, Nokhroy and Borahi Tea Estates, all located in the State of Assam, from Rossell Industries Ltd, the successor company of Jokai India Ltd. After corporate restructuring, Borahi T.E. was demerged and transferred to another company, namely Jyoti Holding Pvt Ltd.The business of cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea is known as Rossell Tea Division of the company, as the company diversified into Aviation Industry and created a new division, Aerotech Services Division, which became fully operational from April 1 2006. The company also created another division namely Vankesh Avionics Technologies Division from October1, 2008. This divisions special areas of activities are design, development and manufacture of various types of test rigs, aircraft looming and PCB assembly etc.In September 6, 2006, the Aerotech Services Division acquired 56.25% share capital of Sigma Microsystems Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, which is engaged in
The Rossell India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rossell India Ltd is ₹485.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rossell India Ltd is 21.71 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rossell India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rossell India Ltd is ₹70.98 and ₹664.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rossell India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.59%, 3 Years at -17.36%, 1 Year at -82.53%, 6 Month at -86.15%, 3 Month at -35.62% and 1 Month at -7.56%.
