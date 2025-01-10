TO THE MEMBERS OF

ROSSELL INDIA LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF

THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Rossell India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section in our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence and ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Independent Auditors Report

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for overseeing the Companys reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in respect of standalone financial statement and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1.A As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

B With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on the financial position of the company. Refer Note 42 to the financial statements.

b) The company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31, 2024.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belie!, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company are in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

f) Based on our examination on test check basis and in accordance with the implementation guide on reporting on audit trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, we find that the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for transactions recorded in the software during the year. We did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Khandelwal Ray & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No.302035E) Pinaki Sarkar Partner Place : Kolkata Membership No. 051449 Date : 29th May, 2024 UDIN: 24051449BKHAAG1321

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rossell India Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Khandelwal Ray & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No.302035E) Pinaki Sarkar Place : Kolkata Partner Date : 29th May, 2024 Membership No. 051449 UDIN: 24051449BKHAAG1321

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph I under Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements, section of our Report of even date:

i (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at a reasonable interval. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to book records.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are in the name of the Company, except one Tea Estate, details of which are given below:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where applicable Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Kharikatia Tea Estate 3,515.75 Kharikatia Tea & Industries Limited Not Applicable Since 2012 Pending sale permission from the concerned authorities of the Government of Assam

The immovable properties comprising five Tea Estates (having registered Deed of Conveyance) as well as Land and Buildings located at Bangalore are mortgaged with the Banks in connection with various credit facilities being availed for the purpose of business of the Company, as confirmed by them.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company that the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company there are no proceeding initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami properties under the prohibition of Benami Properties Transaction Act,1988 and rules made there under.

ii.(a) The inventory, excluding those lying with third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year, at reasonable intervals. No discrepancies noticed on such verification of stocks as compared to book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from Banks on the basis of security of current assets and the monthly returns/statements filed by the Company with the Banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii. (a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other Parties.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the investment, made in Mutual Funds during the year aggregating to Rs.10.00 Crores, are prima facie not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In view of the above comments this clause is not applicable for the company.

(d) In view of the above comment this clause is not applicable for the company.

(e) In view of the above comment this clause is not applicable for the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to loans and investments made.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to Section 76A of the Companies Act 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable

vi. The Central Government has specified for the maintenance of cost records under sub-sec. (1) of Sec.148 of the Companies Act 2013. We have broadly reviewed the records and Accounts maintained by the Company. We are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of such records to determine whether records are accurate and complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, we are of the opinion that the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom and cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

There is no arrears outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given and records examined by us, there are no statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,067.20 AY 2020-2021 and AY 2021-2022 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously unrecorded as Income in the books of account in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any Bank or financial institution or Government or Government Authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the Term Loans were applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that the Company has raised funds on short-term basis, which has not been utilized for long term purposes. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or as defined under the Companies Act 2013 to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture and accordingly clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument during the year). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of books and records of the Company, carried out by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no complaint has been received from the whistle blower during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the Internal Audit Reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directors, 2016) has one CIC viz. the Parent - BMG Enterprises Limited. Accordingly, the requirements of reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of Financial Ratios, Ageing of Receivables, expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanied financial statements, our knowledge about Board of Directors and management plan, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainties exist as on the date of Audit Report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing on the date of Balance Sheet as and when falls due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. However, we state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection 5 of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.