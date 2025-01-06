iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossell India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.76
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025

Rossell India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.64

42.07

40.66

-1.61

Depreciation

-12.45

-11.93

-8.62

-9.67

Tax paid

-3.46

-8.04

-13.71

1.85

Working capital

13.1

21.89

46.07

14.7

Other operating items

Operating

23.82

43.99

64.4

5.27

Capital expenditure

0.01

85.22

-1.08

11.55

Free cash flow

23.84

129.21

63.32

16.82

Equity raised

417.63

354.3

321.42

323.4

Investing

0.25

0

0.77

-3.06

Financing

8.16

45

134.45

88.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

449.9

528.51

519.96

425.58

