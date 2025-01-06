Rossell India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
26.64
42.07
40.66
-1.61
Depreciation
-12.45
-11.93
-8.62
-9.67
Tax paid
-3.46
-8.04
-13.71
1.85
Working capital
13.1
21.89
46.07
14.7
Other operating items
Operating
23.82
43.99
64.4
5.27
Capital expenditure
0.01
85.22
-1.08
11.55
Free cash flow
23.84
129.21
63.32
16.82
Equity raised
417.63
354.3
321.42
323.4
Investing
0.25
0
0.77
-3.06
Financing
8.16
45
134.45
88.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
449.9
528.51
519.96
425.58
