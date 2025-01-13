Rossell India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.54
7.54
7.34
7.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
289.48
279.13
238.79
208.61
Net Worth
297.02
286.67
246.13
215.95
Minority Interest
Debt
194.02
161.61
153.45
177.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.82
7.8
6.71
5.2
Total Liabilities
499.86
456.08
406.29
398.59
Fixed Assets
257.17
255.25
243.18
253.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.32
34.5
19.23
18.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.36
6.67
6.07
5.16
Networking Capital
189.16
159.13
135.95
119.71
Inventories
181.65
151.68
121.73
110.93
Inventory Days
148.58
125.63
Sundry Debtors
63.44
47.78
33.14
29.28
Debtor Days
40.45
33.16
Other Current Assets
23.4
24.13
29.35
22.19
Sundry Creditors
-45.18
-29.04
-24.68
-10.92
Creditor Days
30.12
12.36
Other Current Liabilities
-34.15
-35.42
-23.59
-31.77
Cash
1.84
0.53
1.84
1.32
Total Assets
499.85
456.08
406.27
398.59
