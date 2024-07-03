iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossell India Ltd Half Yearly Results

76.93
(-2.27%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

173.18

185.46

161.77

186.91

136.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

173.18

185.46

161.77

186.91

136.8

Other Operating Income

4.17

3.85

3

1.92

2.31

Other Income

3.43

2.25

2.13

1.84

2.9

Total Income

180.78

191.56

166.9

190.67

142.01

Total Expenditure

181.9

147.16

171.54

129.28

138.74

PBIDT

-1.12

44.4

-4.64

61.39

3.27

Interest

6.96

7.27

5.13

6.65

4.65

PBDT

-8.08

37.13

-9.77

54.74

-1.38

Depreciation

6.73

7.06

6.84

6.89

6.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-2.41

4.41

-3.03

6.03

-1.48

Deferred Tax

0.53

0

0.59

0

0.47

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.93

25.66

-14.17

41.82

-6.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-12.93

25.66

-14.17

41.82

-6.57

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.5

0

-0.12

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.43

25.66

-14.05

41.82

-6.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

6.81

0

11.4

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.54

7.54

7.54

7.34

7.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.64

23.94

-2.86

32.84

2.39

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-7.46

13.83

-8.75

22.37

-4.8

