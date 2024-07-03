Rossell India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
173.18
185.46
161.77
186.91
136.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
173.18
185.46
161.77
186.91
136.8
Other Operating Income
4.17
3.85
3
1.92
2.31
Other Income
3.43
2.25
2.13
1.84
2.9
Total Income
180.78
191.56
166.9
190.67
142.01
Total Expenditure
181.9
147.16
171.54
129.28
138.74
PBIDT
-1.12
44.4
-4.64
61.39
3.27
Interest
6.96
7.27
5.13
6.65
4.65
PBDT
-8.08
37.13
-9.77
54.74
-1.38
Depreciation
6.73
7.06
6.84
6.89
6.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-2.41
4.41
-3.03
6.03
-1.48
Deferred Tax
0.53
0
0.59
0
0.47
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.93
25.66
-14.17
41.82
-6.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-12.93
25.66
-14.17
41.82
-6.57
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.5
0
-0.12
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.43
25.66
-14.05
41.82
-6.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
6.81
0
11.4
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.54
7.54
7.54
7.34
7.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.64
23.94
-2.86
32.84
2.39
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-7.46
13.83
-8.75
22.37
-4.8
No Record Found
