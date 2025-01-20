Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.2
62.45
21.54
1.31
Op profit growth
-34.15
417.55
276.59
-84.86
EBIT growth
-36.97
950.66
-377.42
-110.6
Net profit growth
-8.81
13,601.7
-118.28
-113.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.07
21.23
6.66
2.15
EBIT margin
12.33
18.15
2.8
-1.23
Net profit margin
10.03
10.21
0.12
-0.8
RoCE
9.16
17.45
2.11
-0.73
RoNW
3.24
4.27
0.03
-0.16
RoA
1.86
2.45
0.02
-0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.18
8.97
0.07
0
Dividend per share
0.3
0.3
0
0.2
Cash EPS
4.78
5.71
-2.56
-2.75
Book value per share
67.13
58.84
45.94
46.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.81
11.75
1,306.42
0
P/CEPS
40.7
18.44
-35.58
-46.36
P/B
2.9
1.79
1.99
2.76
EV/EBIDTA
17.56
7.99
28.44
80.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-55.88
Tax payout
-12.89
-19.12
-114.87
-83.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.09
24.98
30.33
42.91
Inventory days
141.98
92.08
77.35
57.58
Creditor days
-25.65
-16.18
-17.07
-13.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.69
-3.55
-0.77
0.34
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.81
0.58
0.45
Net debt / op. profit
3.36
2.57
7.4
21.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.62
-25.66
-17.06
-11.93
Employee costs
-41.6
-35.85
-47.38
-53.23
Other costs
-18.7
-17.24
-28.88
-32.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.