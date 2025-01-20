iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rossell India Ltd Key Ratios

71.34
(-0.78%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:13:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rossell India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.2

62.45

21.54

1.31

Op profit growth

-34.15

417.55

276.59

-84.86

EBIT growth

-36.97

950.66

-377.42

-110.6

Net profit growth

-8.81

13,601.7

-118.28

-113.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.07

21.23

6.66

2.15

EBIT margin

12.33

18.15

2.8

-1.23

Net profit margin

10.03

10.21

0.12

-0.8

RoCE

9.16

17.45

2.11

-0.73

RoNW

3.24

4.27

0.03

-0.16

RoA

1.86

2.45

0.02

-0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.18

8.97

0.07

0

Dividend per share

0.3

0.3

0

0.2

Cash EPS

4.78

5.71

-2.56

-2.75

Book value per share

67.13

58.84

45.94

46.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.81

11.75

1,306.42

0

P/CEPS

40.7

18.44

-35.58

-46.36

P/B

2.9

1.79

1.99

2.76

EV/EBIDTA

17.56

7.99

28.44

80.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-55.88

Tax payout

-12.89

-19.12

-114.87

-83.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.09

24.98

30.33

42.91

Inventory days

141.98

92.08

77.35

57.58

Creditor days

-25.65

-16.18

-17.07

-13.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.69

-3.55

-0.77

0.34

Net debt / equity

0.61

0.81

0.58

0.45

Net debt / op. profit

3.36

2.57

7.4

21.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.62

-25.66

-17.06

-11.93

Employee costs

-41.6

-35.85

-47.38

-53.23

Other costs

-18.7

-17.24

-28.88

-32.68

Rossell India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rossell India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.