|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
299.02
322.28
309.31
198.38
yoy growth (%)
-7.21
4.19
55.91
21.54
Raw materials
-73.61
-82.71
-89.26
-33.85
As % of sales
24.61
25.66
28.85
17.06
Employee costs
-120.95
-115.55
-108.16
-93.99
As % of sales
40.44
35.85
34.96
47.38
Other costs
-59.63
-55.56
-55.15
-57.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.94
17.24
17.83
28.88
Operating profit
44.82
68.44
56.73
13.22
OPM
14.98
21.23
18.34
6.66
Depreciation
-12.45
-11.93
-8.62
-9.67
Interest expense
-9.98
-16.43
-10.77
-7.18
Other income
4.25
2
3.33
2.01
Profit before tax
26.64
42.07
40.66
-1.61
Taxes
-3.46
-8.04
-13.71
1.85
Tax rate
-13.01
-19.12
-33.71
-115.02
Minorities and other
0
0
-8.07
0
Adj. profit
23.17
34.03
18.87
0.24
Exceptional items
6.58
-1.12
-0.32
0
Net profit
29.76
32.91
18.54
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-9.56
77.43
7,558.17
-118.51
NPM
9.95
10.21
5.99
0.12
