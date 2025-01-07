iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossell India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

78.72
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

299.02

322.28

309.31

198.38

yoy growth (%)

-7.21

4.19

55.91

21.54

Raw materials

-73.61

-82.71

-89.26

-33.85

As % of sales

24.61

25.66

28.85

17.06

Employee costs

-120.95

-115.55

-108.16

-93.99

As % of sales

40.44

35.85

34.96

47.38

Other costs

-59.63

-55.56

-55.15

-57.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.94

17.24

17.83

28.88

Operating profit

44.82

68.44

56.73

13.22

OPM

14.98

21.23

18.34

6.66

Depreciation

-12.45

-11.93

-8.62

-9.67

Interest expense

-9.98

-16.43

-10.77

-7.18

Other income

4.25

2

3.33

2.01

Profit before tax

26.64

42.07

40.66

-1.61

Taxes

-3.46

-8.04

-13.71

1.85

Tax rate

-13.01

-19.12

-33.71

-115.02

Minorities and other

0

0

-8.07

0

Adj. profit

23.17

34.03

18.87

0.24

Exceptional items

6.58

-1.12

-0.32

0

Net profit

29.76

32.91

18.54

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-9.56

77.43

7,558.17

-118.51

NPM

9.95

10.21

5.99

0.12

