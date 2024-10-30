|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|ROSSELL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 30th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. As per the enclosed letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Same as given in the enclosed letter
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|As per the details given in the enclosed letter.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|ROSSELL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the said Regulations. Please take the above on record. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|ROSSELL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per enclosed letter As per enclosed letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|ROSSELL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31th December 2023 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the said Regulations. Please take the above on record. As per enclosed letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
