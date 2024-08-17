Summary

Tata Coffee Ltd (formerly Consolidated Coffee), a subsidiary of Tata Tea and one of Asias largest plantation company cultivates coffee pepper, oranges, paddy, cardamom and other plantation and agricultural products. The companys estates are at Coorg in Karnataka, at an elevation of 3000 ft. It also supplies manure and other estate requirements. As Forward Integration the company set up a cofee curing works at Kodagu, Karnataka in 1983-84. The company by acquiring Glinlorna Tea Estate at Kudige diversified into Tea. Further the second diversification into manufacture of Mechanical time-pieces is made with the acquisition of bombay based Sifco, a JV company between Favre-Leuba, Swiz and Jaz, France and a time-piece manufacturer in 1988. The company became a subsidiary of Tata Tea when the latter acquired around a 52% stake in the company in 1990. The last decade of 20th Century witnessed the company actively engaged in branded/ packaged cofee business. It launched Coorg Coffee, a 100% pure coffee, in Karnataka and neighbouring states, in Apr.93. Further it has also launched instant coffee bags for the north-Indian market which is not familiar with south-Indian filtered coffee. The company has the advantage of being able to use Tata Teas distribution system. Its main advantage lies in the fact that it is a plantation company and is thus able to hold the price line if it so desires, unlike multinationals which pay market prices for their raw material. During 1999-2000, Asian Coff

