Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹334.65
Prev. Close₹333
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,047.62
Day's High₹346.65
Day's Low₹334
52 Week's High₹346.65
52 Week's Low₹320.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,439.84
P/E54.82
EPS6.29
Divi. Yield0.87
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,339.61
1,145.81
1,072.68
981.82
Net Worth
1,358.29
1,164.49
1,091.36
1,000.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
816.89
736.63
719.43
702.9
yoy growth (%)
10.89
2.39
2.35
-0.35
Raw materials
-320.07
-308.38
-310.62
-284.69
As % of sales
39.18
41.86
43.17
40.5
Employee costs
-215.34
-195.96
-185.57
-185.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
122.59
118.58
79.67
81.78
Depreciation
-24.43
-24.24
-24.67
-23.19
Tax paid
-19.83
-17.78
-12.21
-26.31
Working capital
44.04
183.7
-3.48
-69.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.89
2.39
2.35
-0.35
Op profit growth
16.36
24.74
-5.47
8.85
EBIT growth
2.95
40.96
-2.59
1.89
Net profit growth
1.03
37.68
2.27
14.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
2,850.16
2,363.5
2,254.95
1,966.06
1,803.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,850.16
2,363.5
2,254.95
1,966.06
1,803.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
164.39
25.73
33.79
24.96
29.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harish Bhat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunalini Menon
Director (Finance) & CFO
K Venkataramanan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
Managing Director & CEO
Chacko Purackal Thomas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anantha Murthy N
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P G Chengappa
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunil A DSouza
Independent Director
Venkatraman Srinivasan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Coffee Ltd Merged
Summary
Tata Coffee Ltd (formerly Consolidated Coffee), a subsidiary of Tata Tea and one of Asias largest plantation company cultivates coffee pepper, oranges, paddy, cardamom and other plantation and agricultural products. The companys estates are at Coorg in Karnataka, at an elevation of 3000 ft. It also supplies manure and other estate requirements. As Forward Integration the company set up a cofee curing works at Kodagu, Karnataka in 1983-84. The company by acquiring Glinlorna Tea Estate at Kudige diversified into Tea. Further the second diversification into manufacture of Mechanical time-pieces is made with the acquisition of bombay based Sifco, a JV company between Favre-Leuba, Swiz and Jaz, France and a time-piece manufacturer in 1988. The company became a subsidiary of Tata Tea when the latter acquired around a 52% stake in the company in 1990. The last decade of 20th Century witnessed the company actively engaged in branded/ packaged cofee business. It launched Coorg Coffee, a 100% pure coffee, in Karnataka and neighbouring states, in Apr.93. Further it has also launched instant coffee bags for the north-Indian market which is not familiar with south-Indian filtered coffee. The company has the advantage of being able to use Tata Teas distribution system. Its main advantage lies in the fact that it is a plantation company and is thus able to hold the price line if it so desires, unlike multinationals which pay market prices for their raw material. During 1999-2000, Asian Coff
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.