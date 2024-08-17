iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Coffee Ltd Merged Share Price

344.8
(3.54%)
Jan 12, 2024

Tata Coffee Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

334.65

Prev. Close

333

Turnover(Lac.)

9,047.62

Day's High

346.65

Day's Low

334

52 Week's High

346.65

52 Week's Low

320.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,439.84

P/E

54.82

EPS

6.29

Divi. Yield

0.87

Tata Coffee Ltd Merged Corporate Action

6 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tata Coffee Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Coffee Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.48%

Non-Promoter- 9.91%

Institutions: 9.91%

Non-Institutions: 32.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Coffee Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

18.68

18.68

18.68

18.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,339.61

1,145.81

1,072.68

981.82

Net Worth

1,358.29

1,164.49

1,091.36

1,000.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

816.89

736.63

719.43

702.9

yoy growth (%)

10.89

2.39

2.35

-0.35

Raw materials

-320.07

-308.38

-310.62

-284.69

As % of sales

39.18

41.86

43.17

40.5

Employee costs

-215.34

-195.96

-185.57

-185.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

122.59

118.58

79.67

81.78

Depreciation

-24.43

-24.24

-24.67

-23.19

Tax paid

-19.83

-17.78

-12.21

-26.31

Working capital

44.04

183.7

-3.48

-69.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.89

2.39

2.35

-0.35

Op profit growth

16.36

24.74

-5.47

8.85

EBIT growth

2.95

40.96

-2.59

1.89

Net profit growth

1.03

37.68

2.27

14.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

2,850.16

2,363.5

2,254.95

1,966.06

1,803.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,850.16

2,363.5

2,254.95

1,966.06

1,803.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

164.39

25.73

33.79

24.96

29.7

Tata Coffee Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Coffee Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harish Bhat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunalini Menon

Director (Finance) & CFO

K Venkataramanan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Siraj Azmat Chaudhry

Managing Director & CEO

Chacko Purackal Thomas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anantha Murthy N

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P G Chengappa

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunil A DSouza

Independent Director

Venkatraman Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Coffee Ltd Merged

Summary

Tata Coffee Ltd (formerly Consolidated Coffee), a subsidiary of Tata Tea and one of Asias largest plantation company cultivates coffee pepper, oranges, paddy, cardamom and other plantation and agricultural products. The companys estates are at Coorg in Karnataka, at an elevation of 3000 ft. It also supplies manure and other estate requirements. As Forward Integration the company set up a cofee curing works at Kodagu, Karnataka in 1983-84. The company by acquiring Glinlorna Tea Estate at Kudige diversified into Tea. Further the second diversification into manufacture of Mechanical time-pieces is made with the acquisition of bombay based Sifco, a JV company between Favre-Leuba, Swiz and Jaz, France and a time-piece manufacturer in 1988. The company became a subsidiary of Tata Tea when the latter acquired around a 52% stake in the company in 1990. The last decade of 20th Century witnessed the company actively engaged in branded/ packaged cofee business. It launched Coorg Coffee, a 100% pure coffee, in Karnataka and neighbouring states, in Apr.93. Further it has also launched instant coffee bags for the north-Indian market which is not familiar with south-Indian filtered coffee. The company has the advantage of being able to use Tata Teas distribution system. Its main advantage lies in the fact that it is a plantation company and is thus able to hold the price line if it so desires, unlike multinationals which pay market prices for their raw material. During 1999-2000, Asian Coff
