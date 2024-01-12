Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
816.89
736.63
719.43
702.9
yoy growth (%)
10.89
2.39
2.35
-0.35
Raw materials
-320.07
-308.38
-310.62
-284.69
As % of sales
39.18
41.86
43.17
40.5
Employee costs
-215.34
-195.96
-185.57
-185.67
As % of sales
26.36
26.6
25.79
26.41
Other costs
-200.25
-162.48
-167.28
-173.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.51
22.05
23.25
24.66
Operating profit
81.21
69.79
55.95
59.19
OPM
9.94
9.47
7.77
8.42
Depreciation
-24.43
-24.24
-24.67
-23.19
Interest expense
-4.51
-4.87
-7.9
-8.13
Other income
70.33
77.91
56.3
53.91
Profit before tax
122.59
118.58
79.67
81.78
Taxes
-19.83
-17.78
-12.21
-26.31
Tax rate
-16.17
-14.99
-15.33
-32.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
102.76
100.79
67.46
55.46
Exceptional items
-0.92
0
5.75
16.11
Net profit
101.84
100.79
73.21
71.58
yoy growth (%)
1.03
37.68
2.27
14.04
NPM
12.46
13.68
10.17
10.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.