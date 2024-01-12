iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Coffee Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

344.8
(3.54%)
Jan 12, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

816.89

736.63

719.43

702.9

yoy growth (%)

10.89

2.39

2.35

-0.35

Raw materials

-320.07

-308.38

-310.62

-284.69

As % of sales

39.18

41.86

43.17

40.5

Employee costs

-215.34

-195.96

-185.57

-185.67

As % of sales

26.36

26.6

25.79

26.41

Other costs

-200.25

-162.48

-167.28

-173.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.51

22.05

23.25

24.66

Operating profit

81.21

69.79

55.95

59.19

OPM

9.94

9.47

7.77

8.42

Depreciation

-24.43

-24.24

-24.67

-23.19

Interest expense

-4.51

-4.87

-7.9

-8.13

Other income

70.33

77.91

56.3

53.91

Profit before tax

122.59

118.58

79.67

81.78

Taxes

-19.83

-17.78

-12.21

-26.31

Tax rate

-16.17

-14.99

-15.33

-32.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

102.76

100.79

67.46

55.46

Exceptional items

-0.92

0

5.75

16.11

Net profit

101.84

100.79

73.21

71.58

yoy growth (%)

1.03

37.68

2.27

14.04

NPM

12.46

13.68

10.17

10.18

