Tata Coffee Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,339.61
1,145.81
1,072.68
981.82
Net Worth
1,358.29
1,164.49
1,091.36
1,000.5
Minority Interest
Debt
98.8
74.41
73.17
71.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.14
21.89
22.7
23.12
Total Liabilities
1,490.23
1,260.79
1,187.23
1,094.98
Fixed Assets
469.7
470.54
467.47
489.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
353.29
287.82
260.76
334.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.93
3.76
6.35
9.85
Networking Capital
450.52
396.77
363.82
254.82
Inventories
451.49
395.79
277.29
251.71
Inventory Days
176.84
137.39
127.7
Sundry Debtors
110.27
106.76
108.52
111.65
Debtor Days
47.7
53.77
56.64
Other Current Assets
85.31
65.42
146.26
69.75
Sundry Creditors
-52.42
-46.09
-38.75
-37.94
Creditor Days
20.59
19.2
19.24
Other Current Liabilities
-144.13
-125.11
-129.5
-140.35
Cash
198.8
101.9
88.8
6.72
Total Assets
1,490.24
1,260.79
1,187.2
1,094.99
