Tata Coffee Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

344.8
(3.54%)
Jan 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Tata Coffee Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

122.59

118.58

79.67

81.78

Depreciation

-24.43

-24.24

-24.67

-23.19

Tax paid

-19.83

-17.78

-12.21

-26.31

Working capital

44.04

183.7

-3.48

-69.84

Other operating items

Operating

122.36

260.25

39.3

-37.56

Capital expenditure

3

3.1

23.96

35.97

Free cash flow

125.37

263.35

63.26

-1.59

Equity raised

2,116.64

1,953.7

1,860.59

1,781.89

Investing

27.06

-73.66

28.3

84.21

Financing

147.58

4.53

-16.54

93.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,416.66

2,147.92

1,935.62

1,958.37

