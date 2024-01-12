Tata Coffee Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
122.59
118.58
79.67
81.78
Depreciation
-24.43
-24.24
-24.67
-23.19
Tax paid
-19.83
-17.78
-12.21
-26.31
Working capital
44.04
183.7
-3.48
-69.84
Other operating items
Operating
122.36
260.25
39.3
-37.56
Capital expenditure
3
3.1
23.96
35.97
Free cash flow
125.37
263.35
63.26
-1.59
Equity raised
2,116.64
1,953.7
1,860.59
1,781.89
Investing
27.06
-73.66
28.3
84.21
Financing
147.58
4.53
-16.54
93.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,416.66
2,147.92
1,935.62
1,958.37
