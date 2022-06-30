To The Members of Tata Coffee Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tata Coffee Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Growing Produce (Existence and Valuation) With respect to the existence of the growing produce of coffee, tea and pepper: Produce of coffee, tea and pepper growing on the bearer plants ("growing produce") are measured at fair value based on their biological transformation. 1. Obtained an understanding of the significant management judgements applied in determination of the quantity and biological transformation of the growing produce. The fair valuation of the growing produce is significant to our audit on account of the significant management judgements applied in determining estimated quantity and transformation based on factors like stage of growth (determined based on the visible growth and systematic crop estimation) and harvesting cycle of the crops and their fair values less costs to sell which is based on factors like established conversion norms and the published rates. 2. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the managements process of making judgments and estimates relating to quantity, biological transformation, and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. Refer to Note 8 and Note 40 of the standalone financial statements for the fair value measurement, Note 2.2(h) for accounting policies and Note 2.3(iv) relating to Valuation of Agricultural Produce under Key accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions. 3. Retrospectively compared the actual harvest data with the growing produce that was estimated and recorded by the management prior to harvest to assess the reasonableness of the process of prior estimation by the management and also to assess the reliability of the basis of management judgement in estimating growing produce as at the balance sheet date. With respect to valuation of growing produce: 1. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the managements judgments and estimates for determining fair value less cost to sell and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. 2. Validated the market information considered by the management in determining the fair values. 3. Compared the estimate of costs to sell to the actual selling cost incurred during the year to validate the reasonability of the estimate of costs to sell considered in determining fair values as at the Balance Sheet date. Tested the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. 2 Inventory of raw / cured coffee beans ("green coffee beans"), tea and pepper (Valuation) With respect to the net realisable value: Finished goods inventory are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value (estimated selling price less estimated cost to sell). Considering that there is always a volatility in the selling price of green coffee beans, tea and pepper, which is dependent upon various market conditions, determination of the net realizable value for green coffee beans, tea and pepper involves significant management judgement and therefore has been considered as a key audit matter. 1. Obtained an understanding of the determination of the net realizable values of green coffee beans, tea and pepper and assessed and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgements applied by the management. The total value of finished goods (commodities) as at March 31, 2023 is Rs. 13779.76 lakhs. Also refer to Note 2.3(iv) relating to Valuation of Agricultural Produce under Key accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions. 2. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the valuation of green coffee beans, tea and pepper and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. 3. To assess the reasonableness of the net realisable value that was estimated and considered by the management: • With respect to the committed stock of green coffee beans for which the Company has entered into contracts with the respective customers, on a sample basis, compared the net realisable value with the rates as per the said contracts; • With respect to the uncommitted stock of green coffee beans, obtained the market information relating to coffee prices and assessed the reasonableness of the adjustments that were made to such market prices to estimate the net realisable value; • With respect to the uncommitted stock of tea and pepper, obtained the latest realization rates / market information relating to prices and assessed the reasonableness of the adjustments that were made to such market prices to estimate the net realisable value; • Verified the publicly available market information to assess if there has been significant decrease in the rates subsequent to the year end. 4. Compared the actual costs incurred to sell based on the latest sale transactions to assess the reasonableness of the cost to sell that was estimated and considered by the management. 5. Compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realisable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realisable value. Tested the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon • The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, for example, Corporate Overview, Key Highlights, Directors report, Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, etc., but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. • Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. • In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. • If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on longterm contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in note 12(a) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2023. 2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Arunabha Bhattacharya Partner (Membership No. 054110) UDIN: 23054110BGXDWP4295 Place: Kolkata Date: April 18, 2023

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Reffered to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on other Legal and Requirements sectrion of our report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Tata Coffee Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Arunabha Bhattacharya Partner Place: Kolkata (Membership No. 054110) Date: April 18, 2023 UDIN: 23054110BGXDWP4295

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Bearer plants, capital work-inprogress and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, bearer plants, capital work inprogress and right-of-use assets so to cover all the items once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress and non-current assets held for sale, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable and movable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements as property, plant and equipment and right-of use asset as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The inventories (except for goods-in-transit and stocks held with third parties), were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories/alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with books of account. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising of value of closing stock of inventory, receivables and payables filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters (quarter ended 30th June, 2022, 30th September 2022 and 31st December 2022). The Company is yet to submit the return/ statement for the quarter ended 31st March, 2023 with the banks. (iii) The Company has not provided security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year. The Company has made investments, provided unsecured loans to subsidiary and employees and guarantees during the year, in respect of which: a) The Company has provided loans and guarantees during the year and details of which are given below:

Amounts in Lakh Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Others 2082 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases:* Others 150 27492

* The amounts reported are at gross amount, without considering provision made. b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above- mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation. d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable. (iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. (vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for manufacturing of coffee and tea. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. (vii) In respect of statutory dues: (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March, 2023 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Unpaid (Rs. lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending 366.68 AY 2012-13 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (including interest) 731.85 AY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 692.24 AY 2017-18 1682.47 AY 2018-19

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. (ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for longterm purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. (f) The company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. (x)(a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi)(a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) There are 5 (five) Core Investment Companies ("CICs) in the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) that are registered with the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and 1 (one) CIC which is not required to be registered with the RBI. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO report issued by and the information provided by the auditors of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company we report that CARO is applicable only to the parent and to no other company included in the consolidated financial statements. We have not reported any qualifications or adverse remarks in the CARO report of the parent.