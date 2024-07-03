Summary

Promoted by chairman Bhupinder Kumar, Tinna Overseas was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Mar.87. It became a deemed public limited company w.e.f. 31 Mar.92 and a public limited company on 18 Apr.94. It is the flagship of the Tinna group, engaged in the manufacture of leather footwear, footwear components, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) compounds, edible oil, shipping and warehousing, etc, and in merchant exports to the UK, Canada, Italy, Australia, Portugal and other countries.In 1988, the company started commercial production by setting up a plant in Delhi. The unit manufactures and exports leather shoes and shoe uppers. It was recognised as an Export House by the Government of India on 1 Apr.91. For its captive consumption and exports, Company put another unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, in 1993, to produce shoe soles and heels. The company manufactures shoes for established international shoe companies like Liverpool Shoe Company, Clark Shoes, British Bata, Kidderminster, Shoe Fayre, Bacons, L M International, all of the UK; CICIL Brothers and R Hannah Company, both the Australia; Worldwide Trading, Canada; and reputed European chains like C&A, GUS and Stead & Simpson. Due to recession in market for TPR compounds Company has suspended the TPR compounds manufacturing operations at Mumbai Unit. Company has also recently developed a Bitumen Modifier trade named TBN-Super which substantially improves the vital properties of Bitumen and in turn quality and life o

