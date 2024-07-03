iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

1,367.65
(-6.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,480
  • Day's High1,500
  • 52 Wk High2,179.2
  • Prev. Close1,456.35
  • Day's Low1,360.8
  • 52 Wk Low 539.8
  • Turnover (lac)530.79
  • P/E51.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.68
  • EPS28.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,342.72
  • Div. Yield0.34
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

1,480

Prev. Close

1,456.35

Turnover(Lac.)

530.79

Day's High

1,500

Day's Low

1,360.8

52 Week's High

2,179.2

52 Week's Low

539.8

Book Value

87.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,342.72

P/E

51.79

EPS

28.12

Divi. Yield

0.34

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.63%

Institutions: 1.63%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.13

8.56

8.56

8.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.98

90.34

72.34

61.61

Net Worth

128.11

98.9

80.9

70.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

237.15

130.06

122.73

100.25

yoy growth (%)

82.33

5.97

22.42

45.62

Raw materials

-123.15

-55.96

-55.3

-46.31

As % of sales

51.92

43.02

45.06

46.19

Employee costs

-24

-20.74

-22.08

-16.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.75

1.57

-5.44

-5.86

Depreciation

-8.58

-7.94

-7.56

-7.09

Tax paid

-5.93

-0.46

1.55

0.91

Working capital

17.99

-1.57

-14.12

-2.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

82.33

5.97

22.42

45.62

Op profit growth

112.25

100.75

-11.35

527.27

EBIT growth

184.88

180.31

0.51

-221.28

Net profit growth

1,407.62

-128.7

-21.54

-47.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

363.03

295.43

229.24

130.07

123.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

363.03

295.43

229.24

130.07

123.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.5

6.69

3.47

1.69

2.58

View Annually Results

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhupinder Kumar Sekhri

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Sood

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaibhav Pandey

Joint Managing Director

Gaurav Sekhri

Whole-time Director

Subodh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Krishna Prapoorna Biligiri

Independent Director

Mrs. Bharati Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Vaibhav Dange

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Promoted by chairman Bhupinder Kumar, Tinna Overseas was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Mar.87. It became a deemed public limited company w.e.f. 31 Mar.92 and a public limited company on 18 Apr.94. It is the flagship of the Tinna group, engaged in the manufacture of leather footwear, footwear components, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) compounds, edible oil, shipping and warehousing, etc, and in merchant exports to the UK, Canada, Italy, Australia, Portugal and other countries.In 1988, the company started commercial production by setting up a plant in Delhi. The unit manufactures and exports leather shoes and shoe uppers. It was recognised as an Export House by the Government of India on 1 Apr.91. For its captive consumption and exports, Company put another unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, in 1993, to produce shoe soles and heels. The company manufactures shoes for established international shoe companies like Liverpool Shoe Company, Clark Shoes, British Bata, Kidderminster, Shoe Fayre, Bacons, L M International, all of the UK; CICIL Brothers and R Hannah Company, both the Australia; Worldwide Trading, Canada; and reputed European chains like C&A, GUS and Stead & Simpson. Due to recession in market for TPR compounds Company has suspended the TPR compounds manufacturing operations at Mumbai Unit. Company has also recently developed a Bitumen Modifier trade named TBN-Super which substantially improves the vital properties of Bitumen and in turn quality and life o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1367.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2342.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd is 51.79 and 16.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹539.8 and ₹2179.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd?

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 170.53%, 3 Years at 151.36%, 1 Year at 154.63%, 6 Month at -22.03%, 3 Month at -0.41% and 1 Month at 11.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.94 %
Institutions - 1.63 %
Public - 26.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.