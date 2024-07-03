Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹1,480
Prev. Close₹1,456.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹530.79
Day's High₹1,500
Day's Low₹1,360.8
52 Week's High₹2,179.2
52 Week's Low₹539.8
Book Value₹87.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,342.72
P/E51.79
EPS28.12
Divi. Yield0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.13
8.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.98
90.34
72.34
61.61
Net Worth
128.11
98.9
80.9
70.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
237.15
130.06
122.73
100.25
yoy growth (%)
82.33
5.97
22.42
45.62
Raw materials
-123.15
-55.96
-55.3
-46.31
As % of sales
51.92
43.02
45.06
46.19
Employee costs
-24
-20.74
-22.08
-16.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.75
1.57
-5.44
-5.86
Depreciation
-8.58
-7.94
-7.56
-7.09
Tax paid
-5.93
-0.46
1.55
0.91
Working capital
17.99
-1.57
-14.12
-2.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
82.33
5.97
22.42
45.62
Op profit growth
112.25
100.75
-11.35
527.27
EBIT growth
184.88
180.31
0.51
-221.28
Net profit growth
1,407.62
-128.7
-21.54
-47.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
363.03
295.43
229.24
130.07
123.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
363.03
295.43
229.24
130.07
123.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.5
6.69
3.47
1.69
2.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhupinder Kumar Sekhri
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Sood
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaibhav Pandey
Joint Managing Director
Gaurav Sekhri
Whole-time Director
Subodh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Krishna Prapoorna Biligiri
Independent Director
Mrs. Bharati Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Vaibhav Dange
Summary
Promoted by chairman Bhupinder Kumar, Tinna Overseas was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 4 Mar.87. It became a deemed public limited company w.e.f. 31 Mar.92 and a public limited company on 18 Apr.94. It is the flagship of the Tinna group, engaged in the manufacture of leather footwear, footwear components, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) compounds, edible oil, shipping and warehousing, etc, and in merchant exports to the UK, Canada, Italy, Australia, Portugal and other countries.In 1988, the company started commercial production by setting up a plant in Delhi. The unit manufactures and exports leather shoes and shoe uppers. It was recognised as an Export House by the Government of India on 1 Apr.91. For its captive consumption and exports, Company put another unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, in 1993, to produce shoe soles and heels. The company manufactures shoes for established international shoe companies like Liverpool Shoe Company, Clark Shoes, British Bata, Kidderminster, Shoe Fayre, Bacons, L M International, all of the UK; CICIL Brothers and R Hannah Company, both the Australia; Worldwide Trading, Canada; and reputed European chains like C&A, GUS and Stead & Simpson. Due to recession in market for TPR compounds Company has suspended the TPR compounds manufacturing operations at Mumbai Unit. Company has also recently developed a Bitumen Modifier trade named TBN-Super which substantially improves the vital properties of Bitumen and in turn quality and life o
Read More
The Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1367.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2342.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd is 51.79 and 16.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹539.8 and ₹2179.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 170.53%, 3 Years at 151.36%, 1 Year at 154.63%, 6 Month at -22.03%, 3 Month at -0.41% and 1 Month at 11.21%.
