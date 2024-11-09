Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday November 09 2024 to consider the (i) approval of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon;(ii) evaluation of the proposals for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments as may be permitted under applicable laws; and (iii) any other matter The Board of Director of TInna Rubber and infrastructure Limited in its meeting held on November 09, 2024 has considered and approved (i) the unaudited financial result (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter ended and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors; and (ii) proposal for fund raising of an amount not exceeding Rs. 150 crores in one or more tranches through various mode as permitted under the law, subject to market conditions and shareholders approval and relevant statutory and regulatory approvals; and (iii) appointment of internal auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Outcome of Boad of Directors meeting of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 to consider inter-alia the items as per enclosed outcome.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon; and (ii) any other matter The Board of Directors of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited in its meeting held on August 02, 2024 has considered and (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with limited review report; (ii) took note of the proposal of potential joint venture in South Africa and extended the relevant authorization; (iii) took note of the incorporation of Tinna Rubber Arabia Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of the company and extended the relevant authorizations (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

In compliance with Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, July 02, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 02, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST), through video conferencing/other audio visual mean

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 5 May 2024

Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING ON MARCH 31 2024 AND RECOMMENDATION FOR FINAL DIVIDEND AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS. BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN ITS MEETING HELD ON MAY 27, 2024 HAVE APPROVED THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2024; AND RECOMMENDED A DIVIDEND OF 20% I.E. RS. 2/- PER EQUITY SHARE OF FACE VALUE OF RS. 10/- EACH SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS IN ENSUING AGM, AND APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Outcome of Board of Directors meeting held on May 03, 2024 under regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 as amended

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024

Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for consideration of unaudited financial results for the period ended 31st December 2023 and to declare interim dividend if any . Board may consider other agenda if any Dear Sir /Maam, The Board of Director at their meeting held on today approved unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December , 2023 and Declared Interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity shares of Rs. 10 . Further record date for consideration of payment of interim dividend will be 5th February , 2024. Please take information in your record . Results of Financial Period ended 31st December , 2023 and Declaration of interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024